Kobe Bryant dies: fans gather at Staples, Calabasas crash site, to honor Lakers legend

CALABASAS, California – Basketball fans gathered near the Staples Center and the site of the accident that killed Kobe Bryant, sharing the memories of the Lakers star as they continue to manage their grief.

A resident of Calabasas, the city where the helicopter crashed, said that he heard a helicopter fly at low altitude in the morning. He didn’t realize he had crashed until he heard about Bryant.

“This whole block, this whole street should be dedicated to Kobe Bryant. There should be a memorial,” said the fan, AJ. “It was one of the saddest days in the history of the sport. is one of the saddest days in Los Angeles history. Having someone like Kobe Bryant, someone we all love so much, for it to end like this, for it to happen to him is incredibly sad, it’s horrible. “

Some fans donned Bryant jerseys at their rally, remembering his incredible achievements on the pitch and expressing admiration for his character.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said one fan, Michael. “I loved him for his work ethic, but I also loved him as a family man.”

At the Staples Center, thousands of fans showed up, creating impromptu memorials with candles and flowers and holding Lakers banners. A digital sign at LA Live showed an image of Bryant with the words “In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant”.

Fans were also seen gathering near the Lakers training center in El Segundo.

