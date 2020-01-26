Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash, ABC News sources say

CALABASAS, California – Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed the five on board, sources told ABC News.

An NTSB spokesperson told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed into a hill in the town of Calabasas at around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown and an investigation is underway.

Five people confirmed the death, no survivor in the #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu MPs stay with #LA County Fire staff. Investigation in progress.

– LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.

Bryant, aka Black Mamba, was the fourth best scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third place by LeBron James.

