Kobe Bryant is already dead. He is now in the Hall of Famer.

And he’s got a lot of outstanding companies in the class of 2020.

Bryant and other NBA players Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett announced a group of nine people announced Saturday as a class this year to the Naismith Basketball Academy.

Both entered the Hall in their first year of eligibility, according to WNBA senior Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA coach Rudy Tomjanovich finally got the call, as did the women’s team leader Kimlor Kim Kimkey, who won the 1,000,000 game with Barbara Stevens of Bentley and four-time coach Eddie Sutton.

They are the eight finalists announced in February, and the 24-member board of trustees is appointed to decide who wins the election. Also headed to the Hall this year: Former FIBA ​​Secretary Patrick Baumann, nominated by the International Committee.

“He was president of FIBA ​​and this is a way to honor him,” Colangelo said. “It’s a very special thing made by this committee.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, about three weeks before the Hall of Fame said – as if there were suspicions – that he was a terminator. Duncan and Garnett are also understood to be locked in being part of this class; Both were 15-time NBA All-Stars, and Bryant chose 18 times.

Bryant was a five-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, as did Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs.

“This is a special class, for a number of reasons,” said Hall of Fame Chairman and enshrinee Jerry Colangelo.

Catchings was a WNBA All-Star 10 times and won four gold medals. Tomjanovich, who had the full support of NBA teammates who failed to understand why so much time was taken during his rookie season, was an All-Star five times as a player, led Houston to back-to-back and took the Championship. 2000 U.S. Olympic Games.

Mulkey has three NCAA titles as a coach, has won two as a player and has Baylor to be in contention for another tournament this season if the international playoffs do not force him to close almost any sport in the world. Stevens has served for 43 years and the Division II head coach five times a year. Sutton has won more than 800 games in almost a decade, and Baumann is one of the strongest voices in world basketball until his death in 2018.

The issue of animal welfare in Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled for August 29. If the disease is delayed, there is a plan for the October festival.

This year, largely because of the star power of this class, Hall chose to ban one year of banning direct elections from Veterans, Veterans, Non-American Funds and Donors.

With Bryant, Duncan and Garnett as perhaps the three biggest NBA players to enter the same era, Hall wants to make sure that the enshrinee will never be ignored.

“We don’t need to suck it,” Colangelo said. “Next year is a year for many.”

