kobe-bryant-handprints,-other-memorabilia-up-for-auction

NEW YORK (AP) — Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, which include two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman’s Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are likely up for sale in April.

Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that the merchandise would be up for sale on April 30 as element of its yearly sporting activities auction that features a silver medal from the 1984 Summertime Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner’s medal.

Bryant’s products have been already becoming prepared for auction when he, his daughter Gianna and seven some others had been killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

“We are honored to include things like this assortment of his things and spend tribute to this big who was an inspiration not only to basketball admirers but to the full world,” reported Darren Julien, Julien’s Auctions’ president and CEO.

The Lakers uniforms up for sale are just one worn in the course of the 2000 NBA Finals, with his first number eight. The uniform integrated a black armband which marked the memory of Wilt Chamberlain, who died that time.

The other uniform was from his 2007 year, when his selection was 24.

Other Bryant objects include things like Adidas activity shoes signed by the late legend and a basketball signed by the 2010-11 Lakers including Bryant and other stars this kind of as Ron Artest and Pau Gasol.

Juliens mentioned the Bryant things were staying offered by a collector in Kentucky. Lovers can look at what is up for sale amongst April 27 and April 30 in Beverly Hills, California, right before the auction can take place at Juliens Auctions Beverly Hills.

Bryant, who was 41, and his daughter had been remembered Monday at the Staples Centre with a memorial that included a performance from Beyoncé and tributes by Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

