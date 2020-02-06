Kobe Bryant is everywhere on the tabloids this week: why is that problematic?

Kobe BryantThe tragic death is one of the main topics of the tabloids this week. The stories range from speculation about his family’s grief, the details of his memorial service, to the events during the helicopter crash that killed him. These unfounded articles do not appear to be based on real “inside” information. Instead, the gossip media uses Bryant’s death in a way that is both insensitive and wrong.

One of the main culprits this week is In contactBryant wrote a series of letters to his daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri, 7 months. and the late Gianna, 13, who died in the crash with her father. An unknown “source” tells the magazine: “It is a piece of him that he left behind. He would never share the content with anyone, but I can imagine that he told them how proud he was of them, how they made him a better man, how he wanted them to be independent and of course, how much he loved her. Hopefully they are a consolation for the girls at the moment. “

Gossip Cop I cannot confirm whether these “secret letters” exist or not, but even if they do exist, the “insider” admits that their content is unknown. Even if there are “secret letters”, they were very personal and private, making it unlikely that he would tell many people about them. Shall we believe that someone from Bryant’s closest circle has decided to turn the bullet into a tabloid? In Touch is the same publication that recently published a cover story about Brad Pitt that Jennifer Aniston submitted in the Golden Globes – but it didn’t. Sorry we are skeptical of the magazine’s trustworthiness.

The tabloid is more likely to take advantage of the fact that Bryant was known for writing letters. In 2016, the former Lakers star wrote a play for The Players’ Tribune entitled “Letter to My Younger Self”. Bryant also wrote a letter to the basketball game, which later became the Oscar-winning short film “Dear Basketball”. The idea that Bryant tends to write letters would not only know In Touch.

However, the magazine was not content to keep things heartfelt. Later in the play, it is claimed that there is a drama about Bryant’s memorial service. A suspected tipster says the relatives of the former NBA star cannot agree on the scale of the funeral. Some want them to be held at the Staples Center, others want them to be moved to a “soccer stadium”. There is no evidence to support this claim. Bryant also had a tumultuous relationship with his parents, causing the “source” to wonder if it would be “awkward” for them to attend his funeral.

Meanwhile, Life & style published an even more disgusting story about how Bryant’s wife Vanessa “struggled” with his death. The tabloid says: “A source reports Life & Style that Vanessa and her daughters are still shaken by the sudden death of Kobe and Gianna. You notice that even the little Capri seems to feel the tension. ”Speculating how strong the tension will be in a period of seven months – old baby feels a new low for the tabloid press after the death of her father and sister , “Get up, have breakfast, nothing is normal anymore,” adds the unknown insider. In other words, Vanessa and her daughters are in great grief? Is this really the “exclusive” bullet that the tabloid sells?

Not to beat that globe published an article entitled “Kobe didn’t have to die!” The article contains quotes from an “ex-Navy pilot” who says Bryant shouldn’t have flown in the fog and the crash is “completely avoidable” no news. It has been widely reported that Bryant’s helicopter flew in unsafe weather conditions. The same edition of the Globe contains another article entitled “Bigfoot Caught On Security Camera!”. A magazine that says on one page: “Sasquatch is real!”

Neither of these tabloid stories gives an insight into Bryant’s death. Instead, the articles are filled with words and theories that are speculative, obvious, and in some cases downright fictitious. The gossip media must adhere to what they already know nothing about – like Pitt and Aniston’s relationship – and erase Bryant’s premature death from its fictional sides.