Kobe Bryant is said to have been killed in a helicopter crash

TMZ has reported that basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday (January 26). Bryant was 41 years old.

According to the report, the former Laker was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when a fire broke out and it fell in Calabasas. There are no survivors and five people are confirmed dead.

ABC News reports that Bryant’s former teammate Rick Fox was on board the helicopter as well as Bryant’s daughters, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the plane. The couple’s youngest daughter, Capri, was only born in June last year. The crash occurred just a day after Bryant was struck by LeBron James for third place in the NBA standings of all time, and Bryant congratulated James on Saturday night.

The five-time NBA champion entered the league immediately after graduating from high school and spent the entire 20-year career with the Lakers at least 20 seasons from 1996 to 2016. In addition to fourth place on the all-time scoring list, he ranks fourth on the all-time post-season scoring list.

This is an evolving story; Stay tuned for more information.

