Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter accident at 41 – Up News Info

Kobe Bryant He was killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, E! The news has confirmed. He was 41 years old. He was 41 years old.

The NBA legend, who retired after 20 years with Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, was one of five people who died in the accident under investigation.

It is not clear where the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter went or who controlled it. The plane crashed into the fog on a hill near an intersection in the area north of Malibu State Park. A small forest fire broke out and firefighters extinguished it quickly while other rescuers in the wreck searched for survivors.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryantand his four daughtersNatalie, Gianna, Bianka And baby three-quarter pants.

During his days in the NBA, the athlete often traveled in a private helicopter from his home in the Newport Beach area to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe, who was born in Philadelphia, went straight to the NBA from high school and won five NBA titles with the Lakers before retiring. In 2018 he won an Oscar for best short animation film for Dear basketball.

The news about Kobe’s death was first reported by TMZ.

This is a story in development, view the updates.

