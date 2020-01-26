Kobe Bryant killed: NBA legend killed in helicopter crash, according to reports

According to TMZ, five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident in California. The news was confirmed by ABC 7 in Los Angeles and ESPN. He was 41.

Bryant traveled with at least four other people in a private helicopter when it crashed into a hill of Calabasas, TMZ reports. The LA Sheriff’s County confirmed Sunday afternoon that five people had died in the crash without survivors.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Bryant, a star for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades, was known to use a private helicopter to travel. During his playing days, he used a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter to commute from his home in Newport Beach to the Staples Center.

After his NBA debut in 1996, Bryant won numerous awards as one of the most successful players in basketball history. In addition to his five titles with the Lakers, he was 18 times All-Star, 15 times All-NBA team member and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Both songs he wore – No. 8 and No. 24 – are retired in Los Angeles.