kobe-bryant-lawsuit:-vanessa-bryant-submits-wrongful-dying-assert-around-helicopter-crash-that-killed-kobe,-gianna

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant is suing the organization concerned in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant last month.

Kobe and Gianna were amid nine folks killed in the crash.

The wrongful loss of life declare was submitted Monday morning, the day of the community memorial company for Kobe and Gianna.

In the assert, Bryant’s legal professional alleges Ara Zobayan “failed to appropriately check and assess the weather prior to takeoff.””

The lawsuit also alleges “he unsuccessful to acquire right climate info” prior to the flight.

The assert also names Zobayan’s estate as a defendant.

