Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Hits Auction Block, Raising Money For Mamba Foundation

Extraordinary amount is rare Kobe Bryant memorabilia is going to auction … and the items will help the Lakers’ foundation later.

TMZ Sports you know … Goldin Auctions has created more than 50 pieces from Kobe’s 20-year career that will be available in his Spring 2020 catalog … from signature shoe prototypes to game jerseys , in his 2000 NBA championship ring.

On the surface, there is a score sheet from Kobe’s 81-point game signed by Black Mamba himself, a jersey with Kobe and Vanessa hand-painted, and Bryant’s autograph at the White House stationery.

The best part ?? 5% of winning bids go to Kobe’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation … which helps young athletes learn life skills through sports.

We know, 5% don’t really like it – but the amount of Kobe memorabilia skyrocketing in recent months, so there could be a lot of Money earned here.

There’s Vanessa Bryant the Foundation is moving forward in the months since Kobe, Gianna and 7 more died in the severe helicopter collision on January 26 … and the NBA made a $ 100k donation to help the cause.

As we mentioned before, the sports memorabilia community flooded by thieves since the passing of Kobe … but Goldin Auctions assures us everything in their auction proves legitimate.

The auction runs May 16th … good luck !!