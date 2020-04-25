Home » Featured » Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Hits Auction Block, Raising Money For Mamba Foundation
Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Hits Auction Block, Raising Money For Mamba Foundation

Bykaykoch on April 25, 2020
Extraordinary amount is rare Kobe Bryant memorabilia is going to auction … and the items will help the Lakers’ foundation later.

TMZ Sports you know … Goldin Auctions has created more than 50 pieces from Kobe’s 20-year career that will be available in his Spring 2020 catalog … from signature shoe prototypes to game jerseys , in his 2000 NBA championship ring.

On the surface, there is a score sheet from Kobe’s 81-point game signed by Black Mamba himself, a jersey with Kobe and Vanessa hand-painted, and Bryant’s autograph at the White House stationery.

The best part ?? 5% of winning bids go to Kobe’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation … which helps young athletes learn life skills through sports.

We know, 5% don’t really like it – but the amount of Kobe memorabilia skyrocketing in recent months, so there could be a lot of Money earned here.

There’s Vanessa Bryant the Foundation is moving forward in the months since Kobe, Gianna and 7 more died in the severe helicopter collision on January 26 … and the NBA made a $ 100k donation to help the cause.

As we mentioned before, the sports memorabilia community flooded by thieves since the passing of Kobe … but Goldin Auctions assures us everything in their auction proves legitimate.

The auction runs May 16th … good luck !!

