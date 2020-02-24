kobe-bryant-memorial:-beyonce,-alicia-keys-and-christina-aguilera-complete

LOS ANGELES — Beyonce Knowles-Carter kicked off Monday’s celebration of daily life honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staples Heart.

Beyonce, who was launched as a “extremely shut mate of the Bryant family members,” performed a medley of her songs “XO” and “Halo.”

“I’m right here due to the fact I like Kobe and this was 1 of his favourite songs,” Beyonce, clad in a gold suit, said at the starting of her overall performance.

“I want us to do it all together. I want you to sing it so loud they listen to your love,” Beyonce added, motioning towards the sky. She shut the performance with a kiss toward the sky.

Two other A-checklist performers took the phase around the program of the two-hour software.

Lakers standard manager Rob Pelinka described how Bryant completed what ever he established his mind to, including mastering to perform Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on piano. Then he introduced Alicia Keys, who carried out a variation of the sonata.

Later in the program, Christina Aguilera executed an emotional rendition of “Ave Maria.”

Fans lucky adequate to get tickets to the assistance crammed the arena, wherever a phase surrounded by countless numbers of pink roses has changed the basketball court docket.

Bryant, his daughter and seven other folks had been killed previous month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather conditions although heading to a basketball tournament that Gianna was to participate in in.

Images: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball

The Associated Press contributed to this report.