kobe-bryant-memorial:-beyonce-opens-plan-with-general-performance-of-‘xo,’-‘halo’

LOS ANGELES — Beyonce Knowles-Carter kicked off Monday’s celebration of existence honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staples Heart.

Beyonce, who was introduced as a “extremely near good friend of the Bryant loved ones,” done a medley of her songs “XO” and “Halo.”

“I’m right here simply because I enjoy Kobe and this was one of his preferred tracks,” Beyonce, clad in a gold accommodate, claimed at the beginning of her performance.

Click on below to check out the Kobe Bryant assistance live from the Staples Centre.

“I want us to do it all together. I want you to sing it so loud they hear your like,” Beyonce extra, motioning towards the sky.

She shut the performance with a kiss toward the sky.

Enthusiasts privileged sufficient to get tickets to the assistance filled the arena, where a stage surrounded by 1000’s of red roses has replaced the basketball court.

Bryant, his daughter and seven other people ended up killed past thirty day period in a helicopter crash in foggy climate when heading to a basketball match that Gianna was to enjoy in.

Photos: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball

The Related Push contributed to this report.