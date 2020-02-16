[kobe-bryant:-nba-all-star-mvp-award-to-be-permanently-renamed-soon-after-la-lakers-legend]

The NBA All-Star MVP Award has been completely renamed following LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who gained a report-tying four All-Star Sport MVP awards, tragically died with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash previous thirty day period, aged 41.

Getty Images Kobe Bryant was one of the best offensive players of all-time

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduced currently that the Kia NBA All-Star Video game MVP Award has been forever named for the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who gained a history-tying 4 All-Star Match MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/fJ9RWEwVe9 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

NBA commissioner Adam Silver claimed Bryant’s demise was ‘unspeakable’ and the league was keen to ‘honour’ him right after the tragedy.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this world celebration of our recreation,” Silver stated.

“He generally relished the prospect to compete with the greatest of the most effective and perform at the best level for thousands and thousands of fans around the world.”

The Kobe Bryant MVP Award 2020 will be presented to the most useful player at the conclusion of the NBA All-Star sport involving Group Giannis Antetokounmpo and Team LeBron James on Sunday at Chicago’s United Center.

A celebration of Daily life function for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held at the Staples Centre on February 24 commencing at 10am.