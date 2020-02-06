Kobe Bryant Public Memorial to be held February 24 at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA) – LA will host a public memorial on February 24 at the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a helicopter crash last month, two sources familiar with the event told Thursday.

The event will crown weeks of tributes across the city after the January 26 accident that killed the icon of the Lakers, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as the parents, coaches and players of the Bryant Mamba Academy basketball team.

People converged for a week after the fatal crash, gathering at L.A. Live and the Staples Center – where the Laker became a basketball legend – to cry. Fans from around the world also visited the crash site in Calabasas to pay tribute to them. Friday before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers paid emotional tribute to the Staples Center run by LeBron James.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said last week that a memorial was being prepared.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.