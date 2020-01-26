Kobe Bryant ready for his final confrontation with Celtics-Lakers

Publisher’s note: The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of one of the biggest and sometimes fiercest rivals in all sports. That was why it was so important during his farewell trip in 2015-16 when Celtics Lakers legend Kobe Bryant gave a ceremonial gift prior to his last garden contest in December 2015.

In April 2016, prior to the C’s last trip from the Bryant era to Los Angeles, reporter Mark Murphy overtook Bryant and spoke to him about his connection with – and affection for – Boston and his basketball history. Here is that story, in its entirety, from 3 April 2016:

LOS ANGELES – Kobe Bryant pints his Celtics fixation on his childhood in Italy, before the NBA globalization.

“I grew up with Lakers and Celtics. When I was growing up in Italy there were no NBA games on, nothing was global, so all you could see was Celtics and the Lakers, and that whole rivalry, “he said last week, turning his mind to today’s game – his last attempt against the Celtics.

Someone is waving a green sweater in front of the Lakers star. It is ready to charge.

“Now get the chance to be part of (the rivalry) and play them again, and see that green? It is extremely important, “said Bryant,” it is special – so, so special. “

Perhaps that was why Bryant was not only surprised, but also moved when the trio of owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca of Danny Ainge and Celtics moved him to a square of the parquet floor prior to a December 30 game, his Boston final. from the garden.

Bryant requested that teams not present gifts during his so-called retirement trip. But when the Celtics knew their plan, the two-time league asked the scoring champion to keep the presentation private, outside the stage.

“I put it in my home office. Right in the center, “he said. “I mean, that means more to me than Danny would even know.

“I was very surprised. Watching the Celtics taught me so much about the game. I mean, I studied Bird religiously, I did DJ religiously. Russell, Cousy, Jo Jo, I mean, I watched those guys (at the I saw the difference in basketball between the Lakers and the Celtics, the Red Auerbach system, and how he would educate the young boys and the culture that he created and the culture that we created Why did the Celtics win? could they win? “

Bryant conceived the mystery in a very public way, first by losing to the Celtics in six games during the 2008 NBA final and then by beating them in seven games in 2010.

This was a crucial time in Bryant’s career, as the Lakers 2009 and 2010 championships were confirmation that he could win without Shaquille O’Neal. The Celtics and the raw nature of the garden mass helped send him there.

A new definition of defeat

Just like LeBron James, Bryant loves the garden crowd for what they generate in him. It is a bit masochistic, but he appreciates this bizarre hybrid of hate and respect.

“People can overlook that, but Kobe doesn’t,” said Clippers and former Celtics coach Doc Rivers. “People may overlook that, but Kobe says it:” That loss of Celtics has changed my career. It has changed me. I’ve never been so broken. I decided that that will never happen again. “

“It has redefined him. It allowed him to win without Shaq and all the other boys. It showed people that Kobe is also the man. That was important. It defined him because they had physically kicked their ass by us, and they came back and won back-to-back. It has brought him to that. “

Asked about that, Bryant dropped his voice.

“It forced me to be a better leader,” he said. “In 2008 I learned that my leadership, I felt, was what failed us as a team. I had built our team to be a very strong, cohesive unit, but I had not built our team to defeat the toughness of the Celtics. It forced me to find a balance between building a coherent and positive environment, and yet building a very tough, tested team. It has forced me to be a better leader. “

The word “toughness” does not come lightly. Bryant had known Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen for years as opponents, but the 2008 series changed his relationship with the Big Three. First, they were no longer individuals. They were a unit.

“Oh yes. It was the biggest challenge and the best because I knew how competitive they were, how nasty they were,” he said. “I knew they were intelligent, I knew they were prepared, I knew they were studying. “And they had quite a few of those guys. They had Ray – Rondo. Those guys were nasty.”

But that was Bryant too. From the ashes of 2008, and the Celtics ’Game 6 celebration on their own floor, came the determination that led to the Lakers victory in Orlando in 2009. And when the Celtics, paralyzed by Garnett’s failed knee in 2009, came back to roar in 2010 to defy the Cs in the final again, this only added to Bryant’s appreciation for the greatest rivalry in basketball.

Bryant started a long history lesson as a Lakers rookie. Just like the Celtics, the Lakers have a list of Hall of Famers that are apparently available.

“I’ve always talked to them,” he said. “When I came here, I was a kid in a candy store. They had Elgin (Baylor) walking around, they had Jerry (West) walking around – they had all the legends that I could literally speak face-to-face. “

When Bryant learned more about the rivalry, he looked for perspective from the other side.

“I once called Bill Bill cold,” he said. “I read his book. There were questions I wanted to ask and he has been a great mentor to me ever since. It was amazing. “

Touched by the gods?

Ainge laughed when asked about Bryant’s respect for the history of Celtics / Lakers and the overwhelming reception the Lakers star received from the Garden crowd on December 30.

“If it would be nice if these two teams were in the Final every year, but they are not,” said Celtics president of basketball operations. “Can you really imagine our fans cheering Kobe when we compete against them for a championship?”

According to Bryant, these championship fights have happened enough to exist at a level that goes beyond the rest.

“There are certain franchises that are hit, by the sport gods or whatever you want to call it,” he said. “The Celtics and the Lakers seem to be those franchises.

“It’s smart decision-making. Save Auerbach and how he built the team back then, and how he built it once Bird came around. Same with the Lakers. If you look at the history of our teams and the franchises, the cultures of the teams are all the same.

“The era is changing, but the coaching remains the same. The one-two punch from Jerry / Wilt. Now they had other players around them, but they were Jerry / Wilt, Jabbar / Magic, Kobe / Shaq, Kobe / Pau. And the Celtics always had that three-headed monster. It is interesting to see how sports repeat themselves culturally. “

And perhaps, according to Bryant, there is talk of a divine intervention.

“You have to believe that the sport gods are there to make things happen one way or another,” he said with a smile.