Kobe Bryant remembers meeting Vanessa in an interview that turned up

In the event that you’re looking for more evidence that Kobe Bryant loved his wife infinitely, look no further.

In a clip that surfaced from his 2015 documentary, Kobe Bryants Muse, the late NBA star told of his marriage to Vanessa Bryant, whom he had met at the age of 20 and 17.

Bryant fondly remembered the first time he looked at his wife in 1999, just three years after joining the LA Lakers. She was the one for the young basketball star – and they instantly became inseparable.

“For those who don’t know, yes, I had an aspiring music career as a rapper,” Bryant laughed in the footage.

“It didn’t take long, but I did a video. I met Vanessa on the video set. It was a two-day video shoot and I was always looking for her as if I wanted to know where she was.

“I would finish a shot and go to my trailer, but I would wonder where it was all the time. Then I would come out of the trailer and just want to talk to her a little bit, between shots and stuff.”

When filming ended, the two stayed in touch and quickly realized that they loved Disney together.

“She was just beautiful. We literally did everything together. Everything together. And I thought I was a big idiot because I loved Disneyland,” said Bryant.

“I loved the Disney movies and stuff, but I never really got a chance to go to the park a lot. She was also a big Disney fan, and we stayed at Disneyland, we’re always after Magic Mountain You became my best friend. “

The couple became engaged when Vanessa turned 18 and they married in 2001 and had four daughters together: Natalia [17], Gianna, Bianka [three] and Capri [seven months].

“We decided to get married, I suggested and she said yes. We’re both so young, aren’t we?” Bryant admitted. “We woke up and did what kids did. I took them to the cage, hit a few balls, we played mini golf, went to the movies, went out to eat, it was just a good time, man.”

In a gruesome twist, the couple would no longer be happy, just like in the fairytale Disney endings, because Bryant and the couple’s second daughter, Gianna, 13, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The pilot Ara Zobayan and passengers John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Christina Mauser were also killed in the crash.

“There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were loved so much,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram four days after the loss of her husband and daughter.

“We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were with us forever. They were our wonderful blessings that were taken from us too early.”

