Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter accident in California on Sunday morning.

The organization also reports that one of Bryant’s daughters was also on board the helicopter.

Bryant has been reported to be traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

Other media in the United States have since said that officials have confirmed that Bryant is a passenger on board.

Bryant, who also won two Olympic gold medals, played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his 20-year career in the NBA before retiring in 2016.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Lakers removed Bryant’s two jerseys – eight and 24 – at a ceremony in December 2017, when franchise president Magic Johnson said: “We are here to celebrate the tallest one that has ever worn the purple and gold “.

He remained third on the NBA points list until Saturday night when current Laker LeBron James pushed him to fourth place.

James told NBA.com after the game, “I’m just happy to have a chat with Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest players of all time.”

Bryant tweeted on Saturday night, “Keep moving the game forward @KingJames. I have a lot of respect for my brother ”.

Sports stars around the world were quick to pay homage to Bryant on their Twitter accounts.

Instagram story about tennis player Andy Murray said, “It hit me hard. Thinking of all his family, friends and colleagues. ”

#LASD #PressConference 2 p.m. PST at Las Virgenes Rd / Willow Glen; @LACoSheriff Villanueva, @LACOFD Chief Osby and other authorities will provide details of the tragic helicopter accident that occurred this morning at #Calabasas.

Former English striker Gary Lineker wrote: “Oh no. How awful. One of the greatest sportsmen of our life. Quite tragic, ”while England’s current striker Raheem Sterling wrote:“ Rest easy Legend ”.

Reports indicate that the great basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said, “We miss you Kobe already,” while retired NBA star Dwyane Wade wrote, “Nooooooooooo God please No!”