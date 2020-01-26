Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna in the 2018 `` Jimmy Kimmel Live '' interview

CALABASAS, California – In a 2018 interview, NBA legend Kobe Bryant explained how much his daughter Gianna wanted to continue inheriting his basketball legacy.

The 41 and 13-year-olds died tragically on Sunday when a helicopter crashed near Los Angeles, killing the nine on board, sources told ABC News and ESPN.

“This kid, man,” said Bryant, laughing and smiling, during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview.

Bryant had four daughters and said fans would constantly ask him if he wanted to have a son.

“(Gianna will be) standing next to me, and it will be like, ‘And you must have a boy. You and V must have a boy, ask someone to carry on the tradition, the legacy.’ She said to me, “I have this. No boy for that, I have that. “”

He also talked about the makeup of his daughters’ basketball team and how he wanted to show girls what excellence looks like.

“That’s not it, some of them may want to play in the WNBA, others may not, but we try to give them a basis of the amount of work and preparation it takes to be excellent “, did he declare.

Reacting to Bryant’s death, Kimmel tweeted that the retired NBA star was a hardworking, caring athlete who loved his daughters.

“We will never forget you Kobe,” reads the tweet.

He was great, charismatic and one of the hardest working athletes ever, but what impressed me most was how deeply Kobe was involved with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, her parents and the families of her traveling companions on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe

– Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

He followed up with the tweet, “Until 2020, you suck.”

