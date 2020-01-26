Kobe Bryant: Tribute to NBA legend after helicopter crash

Celebrities paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant on social media after he died in a helicopter accident on Sunday at the age of 41.

Lakers player Bryant died in the crash near Calabasas, California, with four other passengers.

One of the most popular players in the NBA, who has won five championships, Bryant and his family have received condolences from celebrities and fans.

TV actress and personality Whoopi Goldberg said Bryant was a “hero” for his family in a Twitter tribute.

“RIP Kobe, a hero for many, including my grandson, an extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family, ”she said.

RIP Kobe, hero for many, including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family

– Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: “Kobe is G. We will always be remembered. A sad day. ”

Kobe is G. We will always remember @kobebryant Un jour triste.

– Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles posted a photo of the US gymnastics team with Bryant, saying, “Rest in peace Kobe”.

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ

– Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to Bryant and the other passengers on the helicopter.

She said on Twitter, “Deeply shocked by the news of Kobe Bryant and four other people lost today. Send all my thoughts to their families and loved ones at this devastating time. ”

Deeply shocked by the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today.

Send all my thoughts to their families and loved ones at this devastating time. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020

Singer Justin Bieber posted a photo of him as a child with Bryant on Instagram.

He said, “It can’t be. You’ve always encouraged me to play mamba. Has given me some of the best quotes we smile at so far! I love you man!”

“Continue to advance the game (at) King James,” wrote Bryant in his latest tweet. “I have a lot of respect for my brother.”

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 33 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third best scorer in NBA history, ending two decades with the Lakers as the best scorer with sublime all-around play and a relentless competitive ethic.

He held that spot in the league rankings until Saturday night when LeBron James of the Lakers overtook him for third place in a game in Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia.