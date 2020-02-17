[kobe-bryant:-tributes-compensated-to-nba-legend-soon-after-helicopter-crash]

Kobe Bryant: Tributes compensated to NBA legend right after helicopter crash
Stars have compensated tribute on social media to basketball star Kobe Bryant following he died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, aged 41.
Lakers player Bryant died in the crash in close proximity to Calabasas, California, along with 4 other travellers.
1 of NBA’s most well known gamers, who received five championships, Bryant and his family members have gained condolences from celebs and enthusiasts alike.
Actress and tv identity Whoopi Goldberg reported Bryant was a “hero” to her household in a tribute on Twitter.
“RIP Kobe, hero to numerous which include my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my spouse and children. My deepest condolences to his family members,” she claimed.
Actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: “Kobe is G. Will usually be remembered. A sad day.”
Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles posted a photograph of the US gymnastics workforce with Bryant, stating: “Rest in peace Kobe”.
US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compensated tribute to Bryant and the other passengers of the helicopter.
She reported on Twitter: “Deeply stunned at the news of Kobe Bryant and 4 others missing nowadays. Sending all my ideas to their people and beloved ones in this devastating instant.”
Singer Justin Bieber posted a picture of himself as a little one with Bryant on Instagram.
He reported: “It just can’t be. You constantly inspired me mamba. Gave me me some of the very best quotes that we smile about to this day! Enjoy you gentleman!”
“Continuing to move the game forward (at) King James,” Bryant wrote in his very last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”
Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-foremost scorer in NBA background, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-all-around match and a relentless aggressive ethic.
He held that location in the league scoring ranks right up until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third spot throughout a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.