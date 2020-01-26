Kobe Bryant was an inspiration to the world, not just basketball

Kobe Bryant died tragically with his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Where do you start talking about the effects that humans have?

The 41-year-old had already immortalized himself with a legendary basketball career, but he was much more than the sport.

Kobe Bryant is a real legend

More than the five NBA championships he brought to the Lakers – the only franchise that he ever played for when he was 20.

More than his MVP award. More than his two Olympic gold medals. More than 18 All Star appearances and countless other individual awards.

Kobe was a mentality. He was an inspiration. There are many players in the world who are good, even great. But none of them had the Mamba mentality of being the first in the gym and squeezing every last drop of size out of themselves.

The Rifle Guard was a household name and brought generations of fans with his other worldly drive and talent. He not only created Lakers fans, but also basketball fans.

His tragic death at the age of 41 occurred only one day after LeBron James overtook him in the all-time NBA standings and put the Lakers legend in fourth place. Ironically, James did this while playing for the Lakers, but only in its second season.

Kobe’s determination to win replaced everything else. He didn’t like talking to his opponents. He would play mind games if necessary. He had a strong mental game that few could touch or attack.

Do you combine that with his crazy athleticism and skill? He was damn unstoppable in its prime.

Getty

Bryant played two decades in Los Angeles and lived in California

Even after a devastating Achilles tendon injury that has stopped many careers in the past, Kobe was able to continue playing for three years before retiring in 2016.

In his last game, he lost 60 points at the Staples Center against Utah Jazz. Sixty, damn it, points. He couldn’t have written anything better.

He was the ultimate “You love him when he’s on your team, but hate him when he’s against you” player. He was a real professional, in great shape and not afraid to tell his teammates who he thought he wasn’t doing the same effort.

When he and Shaquille O’Neal won three championships in a row at the turn of the millennium, Kobe, just 20 years old, was not afraid to tell the seven-foot superstar O’Neal that he wasn’t pulling his weight.

In 2004, Bryant was the one who stayed in LA and O’Neal went to Miami. There was only ever one winner in this shooting.

August 24 was declared Kobe Bryant Day in LA

The standard of excellent Kobe was reflected in everything he touched, and that applies to the Lakers and the NBA as a whole. Even when retired, the Kobe Bryant name meant hard work and inspiration to many people. It became part of American culture.

He even won an Oscar for the best animated short film. After retirement. Kobe would never kick his feet on the porch. No matter what discipline he got into, he was going to be great, and it wasn’t long before he could prove it.

If there was anyone who deserved to enjoy the fruits of his work in this world, it was Kobe Bryant. He maximized every advantage he had and worked tirelessly to be the best version of himself. He leaves a legacy that shows that if you prepare to work harder than everyone else, you can achieve the greatest goals.

Kobe Bryant was one of the best offensive players ever

A generation of basketball players embodies him. Even for all money and every fan of Kobe, fans identified with him because he made the same mistake as everyone else.

He is the kind of person and player who has made everyone around him better – you will see countless stories in the coming days that confirm this.

That earned him the respect of his competitors. This became clear when the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors met on the day he died.

There will never be one. Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.