Kobe Bryant’s bond with the Spanish community of L.A.

Kobe Bryant’s helicopter last Sunday in a helicopter, along with his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others kept Los Angeles empty, and its supporters crying purple and gold.

But it is his Latin followers, who first embraced him in Los Angeles, who feel Bryant’s death as a great loss to the Spanish community. Although he is not Latin himself.

“Latino lovers are very important to me“: Part of 81 Why the Spanish World Admires You, Kobe

Kobe dropped 60 points in his final NBA game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 and took the time to address how important Latino fans are to him.

“My Latino fans are very important to me because they were the first to embrace me when I first came here,” Bryant said in a Spanish interview in his final NBA game. “So I said, ‘Give me two or three years to learn some Spanish.’

Bryant said his Spaniards were “not so good”, but they gave Spanish interviews regularly. Joining him with his Spanish fans for 20 years as a Los Angeles Lakers outfit.

So when he gave his retirement conference in Spanish, he consolidated the bond between Bryant and the Latino community.

“He gave his retirement conference in Spanish. He had a special proximity to the Latino community of Los Angeles, especially he had a proximity to Mexico because his wife and daughters were Mexican.”

– El Gonzo Gonzales (@Davydgm) January 26, 2020

His fluency in Italian laid the groundwork for understanding Spanish grammar and pronunciation more easily because of the similar Latin structure in both languages.

The black mamba also said that his wife, Vanessa Bryant, who is Mexican-American, inspired him to learn Spanish and also learned Spanish while watching television series.

El Camino Real: Kobe’s favorite Mexican restaurant

But Bryant’s love for Spanish culture went beyond the field and often visited the El Camino Real Mexican restaurant in Fullerton. His favorite meal was carnation and flan.

“It started coming because Vanessa brought it to us. She once told us that she grew up in Fullerton and what she and her mom have been living with since they were 12,” Marissa Castañeda, daughter of restaurant owners, told OC Weekly in 2016 .

And though he was a superstar, he told the employee, Rodolfo Garcia, to treat him like a regular customer.

“One day he came to me and said, ‘Don’t treat me like a star. I want to be another customer to you, “Garcia said.

A customer told NBC Los Angeles Dinners would see him eat and he knew who he was, but he liked to enjoy his meal.

But LA Times journalist Gustavo Arellano wrote in an article that Kobe would slip through the back and stop with the workers to avoid attention.

“Sometimes the couple and their daughters had lunch. When Kobe didn’t want to be distracted, he would fall through the back to rest with the workers and greet all the Spaniards. And if he couldn’t come in, Bryant himself he called in big orders that his friends got to go back to the Newport Coast mansion, “Arellano wrote.

The movie “Amor Eterno” Mariachi honors Kobe

Right next to the Staple Center, LA Live is full of fans from Sunday’s accident, but it’s Mariachi’s who made “Amor Eterno” or “Eternal Love”, which is for someone who is grieving the loss of a loved one, Spanish community.

“This is how we mourn our people, with mariachi, with live bands,” Ramon Avila told ABC7. “We mourn him, but we also satisfy him for everything he has done for us.”

Reggaeton Singer Bad Bunny pays tribute to Kobe with “6 rings”

Puerto Rico, mega Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny pays tribute to Kobe with a new song titled “6 Rings”, referring to the championship’s 5 rings, along with his wedding ring.

“And congratulations, you also won six rings … Five in the NBA and one from a marriage that gave you four daughters … You think one of them left with you, I’m losing control, But well, it’s like you’re not playing alone your Heaven, “says the song.

And in a touch of Instagram post, Bad Bunny tweeted: “I’ll never imagine this going to hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game at age 7 with my dad, and it was one Since that day, I’ve become my favorite player forever! I’ve never mentioned it because it doesn’t necessarily have to do with music, but this man was in many ways an inspiration to me to be who I am today. … “

Kobe and Yanna are survived by his wife and mother Vanessa and their three daughters – Natalia, Bianca and their newborn Capri.