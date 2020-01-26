Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna is also said to have been in a fatal helicopter crash

After confirming the death of NBA basketball players, Kobe Bryant, in a helicopter crash, the TMZ has now updated the reporting to confirm its 13-year-old daughter, Giannawas also killed in the crash. The reports have since been confirmed by ESPN and others.

They were among the five passengers aboard Kobe’s private helicopter when it landed in Calabasas, California.

A local student newspaper, Pepperdine Graphic, posted a photo of the smoking crash site on Twitter.

#BREAKING: A fatal helicopter crash in #Calabasas. @lacfd reports 5 injuries at the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/60h7MmxAf1

Pepperdine Graphic

The identity of the other three passengers has not yet been confirmed. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryantand her other three daughters Natalia. Biancaand newborns capri, should not have been on board yet.

A Bryant family member told TMZ the helicopter was for basketball training at Bryant’s “Mamba Academy” near Thousand Oaks, California. Authorities and reports say the helicopter crashed in fog.

A monument to Bryant has already been erected in front of the Staples Center, home of the LA Lakers, where Kobe played for years.

A monument to Kobe Bryant was erected in front of the Staples Center, the Lakers Arena in Los Angeles. Https://t.co/CGWMZxBu27

thegistnews.ca

The NBA and celebrities have been honored since the first announcement.

