Kobe Bryant’s death leads to strong reactions from the hall of Dawn Staley, Georgia’s Joni Taylor

ATHENS – Tears were shed around the globe as news spread of the tragic helicopter crash that killed 18 NBA all-star Kobe Bryant and four others in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

The women’s basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Staley heard the news shortly before the start of their top game in Georgia.

“Now we get more details. It is terrible for Kobe. Since he retired, he has dedicated his life to his little daughter and her basketball career,” said Staley, referring to 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, who helped died in the accident.

Bryant traveled with his daughter “GiGi” and three other passengers to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball training when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed in the foggy conditions about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

In addition to the success after the NBA as an author, producer and Oscar winner, Bryant trained his daughter’s AAU team five times a week according to the basketball magazine “SLAM”.

Bryant’s basketball skills and competitive fire have helped to outperform the game. This is an example of players of both genders working to emulate it.

Staley and Georgia coach Joni Taylor noted that Bryant had also improved women’s play and provided much-needed support.

“It is unfortunate that we no longer have a chance to see him as a coach and see how he affects girls’ lives,” said Staley. “He was just talking about WNBA players playing in the NBA.”

In fact, Bryant said last Thursday that WNBA players could “keep up” if asked if women could one day play in the NBA.

“I think there are a few players who could play in the NBA at the moment,” said Bryant. “There are a lot of skillful players who could do that. Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Delle Donne, there are a lot of great players. They could certainly keep up.”

Kobe Bryant says there are WNBA players who could currently play in the NBA, including Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, and Maya Moore!

pic.twitter.com/4jdCZ282j9

– Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2020

Staley struggled to keep her emotions at bay when she highlighted Bryant’s importance.

“We need more people like Kobe Bryant who are committed to women’s basketball,” she said. “He did it at the highest level and we pray. A big thank you to his family and to everyone who was connected to him.”

Taylor said she didn’t know Bryant personally, but like most other players involved in the sport, he was influenced by him.

“When you grow up and watch him, it means a lot not only to basketball, but also to women’s basketball,” said Taylor. “He was a fan, he was in the Final Four, his daughters played.

“He has supported college basketball, the WNBA, at all levels. He was a champion for us. “

The Associated Press contributed to this story

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDcbiS_3D7Y (/ embed)

Georgia coach Joni Taylor

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plyR64KYNHY (/ embed)

SEC Network Twitter

USC women’s basketball coach @dawnstaley, who grew up like Kobe in Philadelphia, shared her thoughts about his death and importance for the women’s basketball game at https://t.co/sT30v0mnrU

– Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) January 26, 2020