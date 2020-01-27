Kobe Bryant’s death leaves NBA players, others in shock

NEW YORK – Kobe Bryant wrote some of his most memorable moments in Madison Square Garden, making himself the focus of the Lakers Celtics rivalry.

Bryant was remembered for that and so much more Sunday after the five-time NBA champion, his teenage daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Tributes flowed from the areas of basketball, entertainment and politics. Players and teams competing with and against Bryant struggled through the planned games and were unable to evoke his intense competitive spirit.

“We laughed and joked about the Mamba mentality. We’ll all need it now, ”Clipper’s coach Doc Rivers said in tears before his team played in Orlando.

Madison Square Garden was illuminated for the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in the colors purple and gold of the Lakers. Net star Kyrie Irving did not play and left the arena after hearing about Bryant’s death.

The 18-time All-Star made its first all-star game appearance at MSG in 1998, a handover of the torch game in which Michael Jordan last played as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Bryant later set the current arena record when he scored 61 points in 2009, a brand that was later surpassed by Carmelo Anthony.

Jordan was among many to mourn the death of the NBA.

“I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me,” Jordan said in a statement. We talked a lot and I will miss these conversations very much. He was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats and a creative force. Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love for basketball. Yvette expresses my heartfelt condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world. “

Bryant played twice against Rivers and the Celtics for the championship, with Boston winning in 2008 and the Lakers winning the title in 2010 when Bryant was the MVP.

“We always liked to remember. We would always laugh at our versions of our losses, ”said Rivers. “You know, when we defeated her in 2008, he had his version. And when they hit us in 2010, I had my version and then we laughed at how differently we saw the games. “

Pau Gasol, a former Bryant teammate during this series, tweeted, “Beyond destruction … my big brother … I can’t, I just can’t believe it.”

The Lakers and Celtics already had the NBA’s most famous rivalry, but they had been dormant since Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s heyday before Bryant participated in the resumption.

Johnson, just days after delivering an emotional speech at a memorial service for former NBA commissioner David Stern, was devastated again after 41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in Southern California.

“My thoughts are racing as I try to write this post,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I am incredulous and cried all morning about this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I have a broken heart.”

Bryant also helped the United States win Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012 after the Americans had been banned from gold medals in major international basketball competitions since 2000.

“He was always looking for something special and there will be no bigger warrior in our sport,” said Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Bryant in these teams after trying to win him over for Duke.

NBA players honored Bryant by holding the ball for 24 seconds – one of his shirt numbers – for a 24-second clock violation at the start of the games. Hawks all-star guard Trae Young, who normally wears the number 11, wore Bryant’s number 8 in the game against the wizards in Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Joe Embiid of the 76ers Center in Philadelphia said he started playing basketball after seeing Bryant at the 2010 NBA Finals.

“I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life,” Embiid wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to be like Kobe. I am just so FREAKING SAD !!!! “

Tiger Woods was told that Kobe Bryant passed his Caddy Joey LaCava, who came from the 18th green at Farmer’s Insurance Open in Torrey Pines on Sunday.

“Joey just told me I’m off the 18th green,” Woods told CBS. “I didn’t understand why people in the gallery said,” Do it for Mamba. “But now I understand. It’s a shock for everyone. Incredibly sad and one of the more tragic days.”

Former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted, “Most people will remember Kobe as the great athlete who inspired a generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. “

Syracuse University’s basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, previously worked with Bryant on Team USA.

“He was not only one of the best basketball players of all time, but also the hardest-working player I have ever seen,” Boeheim tweeted. “I was very lucky to have known him and trained with Team USA. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa and the Bryant family. “

Bryant’s death echoed beyond sport. In 2018 he won an Oscar in the animation short film category.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued a statement to Bryant that read:

“We mourn the tragic and premature murder of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unprecedented commitment that raised the bar and paved the way for a new generation of players. “