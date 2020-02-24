kobe-bryant’s-widow-files-lawsuit-against-helicopter-enterprise

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant are pictured at the 2018 Academy Awards. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, filed a wrongful dying lawsuit Monday against the enterprise that operated the helicopter that was carrying her partner and daughter Gianna when it crashed past thirty day period.

In accordance to the Los Angeles Periods, the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court statements pilot Ara Zobavan did not “use normal care in piloting the topic plane.” Zobavan also died in the crash.

Bryant is suing Island Express Helicopters and Island Convey Keeping Corp.