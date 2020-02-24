kobe-bryant’s-widow-sues-helicopter-operator-for-deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter last month.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.
Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.
The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all the victims was being held at the arena where Bryant played most of his career.
Top Videos
Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa
Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park
Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children
Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75
Monday Midday Weather Update
Uber debuts new phone service in Florida
‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park
Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance
one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season
Trending Stories