Kobe, Duncan, Garnett, Catchings heading to Basketball Hall of Fame class

Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness: He is now, officially, a Hall of Famer.

And he had plenty of elite companies in the 2020 class, one that can be as glitzy as any.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett surrounded a nine-man group announced today as this year’s class to enroll in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“An amazing class,” Duncan said.

They all entered the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did WNBA big Tamika catchings. Others had to wait a bit longer for the good news: Two-time NBA champion Rudy Tomjanovich finally called him, as did longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley. and three-time Final Four coach Eddie. Sutton.

The eight finalists were announced in February, with the panel of 24 voters tasked with deciding who deserved their injury-wielding selection. Also headed to the Hall this year: former FIBA ​​Secretary General Patrick Baumann, selected as a direct-elected by the international committee.

“He was the head of FIBA ​​and this was a way to honor him,” Hall of Fame President and England’s Jerry Colangelo said. “It was something special to do on this committee.”

Bryant died about three weeks before Hall of Fame said – as there was no doubt – that he was a finalist. Duncan and Garnett were widely considered to be locks to be part of this class; they were both 15-time NBA All-Stars, and Bryant was an 18-time selection.

Bryant’s death was part of a jarring start to the year for basketball: Commissioner Emeritus David Stern died Jan. 1, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine who died in the crash at the end of January, and the NBA closed 11 mass as the coronavirus pandemic began to catch the US

“Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate,” Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, said on the ESPN broadcast of the ad class. “But he’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he has as an athlete has been a steppingstone to be here. So we’re extremely proud of him.”

Bryant was also a five-time champion with the Lakers in Los Angeles, as did Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs.

“This is an incredibly special class, for many reasons,” Colangelo said.

Garnett is the only player in NBA history to have at least 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 blocks and 1,500 steals. He also was a part of Boston’s 2008 NBA title.

“That is accumulation,” Garnett said. “All those times … this is what you do it, here. To be able to call ‘Hall of Famer’ is everything.”

Duncan spent the entirety of his career with the Spurs, and is now back with the team as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.

“It’s kind of the end of the journey here,” Duncan, on the broadcast, said of his registration. “It was an incredible career that I enjoyed so much. Calling it a dream come true doesn’t even do any justice to it. I never dreamed I would be at this point.”

Duncan, Garnett and Bryant were similar in many ways as players: longevity of their careers, their eye-popping numbers, almost perennial inclusion on the awards list. They also share a grip for touting personal achievements.

But even the Hall would touch Bryant, the person closest to him said.

“No one deserves it anymore,” Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said.

Added Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Bryant’s former agent: “All of us can trust that this Basketball Hall of Fame honor is one Kobe would, and will, deeply appreciate.”

Catchings was a 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist. Tomjanovich, who had overwhelming support from NBA peers who couldn’t understand why it took so long for his selection, was a five-time all-star as a player, guiding Houston back-to-back heading and taking the 2000 U.S. Olympic. team in a gold medal.

“It’s a scary time and families were shattered by this pandemic. To find something positive right now is so wonderful,” Tomjanovich said.

Mulkey has three NCAA titles as a coach, won two others as a player and has Baylor in the position to vie for another championship this season. The global pandemic has been forced to shut down in sports virtually all around the globe. Stevens has trained for 43 years and is a five-time Division II coach of the year. Sutton has won more than 800 games in nearly four decades, and Baumann was one of the most powerful voices in international basketball until his death in 2018.

Stevens said: “The incredible emotions that I felt after receiving the call from the Hall of Fame Friday, I can’t even put into words.”

The registration ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled for August 29. If the pandemic is to delay, there is a tentative plan for an October ceremony as well.

For this year, largely due to star power in this class, the Hall has chosen to publish a one-year suspension of direct elections to the Veteran, Veteran’s Women, Early African-American Pioneers and Contributors category.

With Bryant, Duncan and Garnett as perhaps the greatest NBA trio ever to enter at the same time, the Hall wanted to make sure that no insecure should be overlooked.

“We didn’t need to water it down,” Colangelo said. “Next year is another year for many.”

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP— Sports