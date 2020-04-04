Kobe, Duncan, Garnett’s famous basketball history

Restoration Kobe Bryant has another entry to prove his greatness: He is now, captain, returning to the House of Famer.

It gained a lot of popularity in the class of 2020, one can be as sharp as any.

Bryant, who died in a plane accident on January 26, and NBA cousins ​​Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett announced a group of nine announced Saturday as this year’s class entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Duncan said, “The class atmosphere is amazing.

They all came into the ring in their first year as finalists, according to WNBA senior Tamika Catchings. Others waited a little longer for the good news: Two-time NBA coach Rudy Tomjanovich finally got his calling, as did Baylor women’s longtime coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game champion Barbara Stevens of Bentley and four-time Final Four coach the time of Eddie. Sutton.

They are the eight candidates announced in February, with 20 voters voting to decide who will vote for them. Also attending this year’s meeting: former FIBA ​​Secretary-General Patrick Baumann, appointed by the international committee as its director.

“He is the CEO of FIBA ​​and this is a way to honor him,” Hall of Fame president and enshrinee Jerry Colangelo said. It was something special that happened to the committee. ”

Bryant died about three weeks before the Hall of Fame Hall of Fame announced – as will no doubt – that he was a follower. Duncan and Garnett were chosen as the lock to join this class; They are all NBA All-Stars 15 seasons, and Bryant is an 18-time selection.

Bryant’s death has been part of the start of the year for basketball: Commissioner Emeritus David Stern died January 1, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the crash in late January, and the NBA closed March 11 as a coronavirus epidemic. began to capture the US

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, said on ESPN’s broadcast of the class, “We obviously want to be here to do some programming.” “But this is the highest reality in his NBA career and every achievement he has as an athlete is the place to be here. So, we are proud of it. “

Bryant is also a five-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, as did Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.

Colangelo said, “This is a very special class.

Garnett is the only player in history in the NBA to have at least 25,000 yards, 10,000 touchdowns, 5,000 assists, 1,500 tackles and 1,500 steals. He was also part of the 2008 NBA title of Boston.

“This is a closure,” Garnett said. “All the hours… this is what you do, see. Being able to call it ‘Hall of Famer’ is everything. “

Duncan spent his career with the Spurs, and has now returned to the team as assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.

“It’s kind of the end of the journey here,” Duncan, in the media, said of his acceptance. “It’s a wonderful job and I have so much fun. Calling it a dream is no more than bowing to it. I never dreamed I would be at this time. ”

Duncan, Garnett and Bryant are just as in many ways as musicians: Their longevity, staggering numbers, almost all-year commitment and commitment. They are also interested in replicating its achievements.

But that would have touched Bryant, those closest to him said.

“Nobody deserves it more,” Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said.

Lakers coach Rob Pelinka, former Bryant representative: “We can all trust that this Kobe Basketball Hall of Fame will be, and will be deeply appreciated.”

Catchings is a 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time state champion. Tomjanovich, who has a lot of support from NBA peers who can’t understand why it took so long for his appointment, was a five-time All-Star as a player, leading Houston to back-to-back 2000 titles. Olympic. one and a gold medal.

“It is a dreadful time, and the family is falling apart. Getting things right now is amazing, ”Tomjanovich said.

Mulkey has three NCAA titles as a coach, defeats the other two as a player and has Baylor in the position to watch another tournament this season if the world’s contagious disease does not force the closure of any sport around the world. Stevens has coached for 43 years and is the fifth-year coach of the year. Sutton has won more than 800 games in nearly 40 years, with Baumann being one of the strongest voices in world basketball until his death in 2018.

Stevens said that “what an amazing feeling I had when I received a call to the Hall of Fame meeting on Friday afternoon, I couldn’t speak.”

An enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, to be held August 29. If a patient has a delayed illness, it will be scheduled for the October ceremony.

For this year, largely because of the star power of this class, the Congress chaplain decided to set aside a year to end the elections of Veteran’s, Vateran’s Women, African-American pioneers and donors.

With Bryant, Duncan and Garnett as perhaps the three best NBA teams to sign at one time, Hall of Fame wants to make sure no enshrinee will be overlooked.

“We don’t need to shut it down,” Colangelo said. Next year is another year for many. ”

