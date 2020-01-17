Kobe has been a quarter of a century since the great Hanshin earthquake killed thousands

KOBE – Kobe and the surrounding area on Friday morning had passed a quarter of a century since the great Hanshin earthquake devastated the region and killed 6,434 people in what was then Japan’s worst post-war natural disaster.

Survivors, their family members – including many who were born long after January 17, 1995 – and visitors gathered in a park in central Kobe to watch a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m. as the magnitude 7 quake struck , 3 broke out.

This touching moment was followed by playing “Hana wa Saku” (“Flowers will bloom”), a song in support of the earthquake victims, by a solo trumpeter while old and young people lit candles, offered prayers and some shed silent tears, and remembered the day that changed her life forever.

Yoshihiro Ueno, the leader of the group that organized the candlelight memorial on Friday morning, recalled his experience of losing his mother, who was on the first floor of the family home when the quake broke out and died when it happened collapsed. He had lived somewhere else at the time but wanted to go to Kobe.

“I called my mother the night before the quake in Kobe and said I would be back in late January. She had slept on the first floor because of a hip fracture. I said,” Why don’t you sleep on the second floor? ” my father had a cold and she didn’t want to catch it, “he said.

Many Kobe residents have spent months, and in some cases years, rebuilding their homes and neighborhoods.

“I was lucky. My family was able to flee with a few small bruises and our home was not badly damaged. But a few of my employees lost their homes and it took a long time to recover,” said Noriko Kitamura, 48, who now lives in Osaka.

After the quake 25 years ago, Kobe and Hyogo Prefecture recovered. At the same time, there are concerns that it will disappear from memory and that its lessons will be forgotten by the generations who have never experienced it.

Statistics from the Hyogo Prefectural Government show that the total population for 12 cities, including Kobe, which was damaged by the great Hanshin earthquake, rose from 3.45 million in 1995 to 3.64 million at the end of last year.

Just over 22 percent of the inhabitants of these cities were not yet born at the time of the tremors.

“As the number of Kobe residents who have not experienced the quake is increasing, we are continuing to work on teaching the lessons to the next generation,” said Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto on Friday morning.

One way the city is trying is to focus on the current state of disaster preparedness in Japan and to share what it learned in 1995 with other parts of the country and help where possible.

“In the past year, flooding and mudslides in various parts of Japan have been caused by large-scale typhoons, which has led to widespread blackouts and water interruptions. An earthquake is expected in the Nankai Trough region (off the Pacific coast) in the near future. We will endeavor to make Kobe better known by continuing to be a city that contributes to civil protection, health and safety in other cities and regions, ”said Hisamoto.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan and India are joint drilling for the Coast Guard