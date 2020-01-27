`` Kobe just meant the world to me and to all of us here in Los Angeles '' - fans speak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Millions of basketball fans around the world have been devastated by the news of the death of Kobe Bryant. In Los Angeles, fans of the Lakers’ equipment have flocked to sites such as the Staples Center, the Lakers training center in El Segundo and the crash site in Calabasas.

They also gathered at a Kobe mural painted on a street one block from Staples. A mural of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle is also in the same location.

A fan interviewed by Jade Hernandez of ABC7 seemed to sum up the feelings of so many people when he expressed his deep appreciation for Bryant and in particular his inspiring work ethic.

Michael says he was born in 1996, the year Kobe entered the league.

“Kobe simply meant the world to me and to all of us here in Los Angeles, just growing up idolizing someone who dedicates their work to their craft,” he said.

“They don’t do it like that anymore. Everyone wants to go the easy way, but Kobe, he was ready never to be satisfied with where he was. He always wanted to push it to the next level. not that either. I really appreciate everything you’ve done Kobe, for real. ”

