Kobe King says that frustration with coach Greg Gard has increased since the beginning of Badgers’ career in national sports

While it looked like he had abruptly ended the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, Kobe King says his frustration has increased since the beginning of his career.

The wing, playing in its third year in the second year, announced on Wednesday that it would leave the team, a departure that was shocking due to both the person and the timing. King is not just a former U.S. basketball player who was UW’s top scorer in Big Ten. The former challenger to La Crosse Central decided to play 10 games in the regular season.

“Not the right fit”: Kobe King’s departure was a heavy blow for Greg Gard, men’s basketball from Badgers

King has been branded as a quince by some at both local and national levels, and it’s clear that the label bothers him. When King knew that his Instagram post the day before had left more questions than answers, he agreed to an interview with the State Journal on Thursday afternoon near the Kohl Center to clarify his decision.

“I thought it would be best not only for myself, but also for (the team) if I withdraw from the program just because I know my heart will not go anymore,” said King. “I hear people say I’m a quitter. I spoke to five or six (teammates) before I even told the coaches that I was thinking about it. They were my closest associates, and if any of them told me I would never have said anything that I would have relied on her. “

King said he had doubts about playing for underwater coach Greg Gard in his first season in 2017/18. King considered disappearing as a newcomer after this injury-ridden campaign and again after his red shirt season, but decided to stick it out.

According to King, the situation has worsened this season. He had three meetings with the coaching staff during the season – two with Gard, one with assistant Joe Krabbenhoft – to express his concerns. The timing of the first meeting with Gard – after losing to Rutgers – was a bit strange just because King had scored 18 points against the Scarlet Knights and 24 in the previous game against Indiana.

King’s questions weren’t about anything on the court.

“I was just talking to him about how we spoke as a team,” said King, not wanting to go into details. “It’s not always about negativity because I’ve seen it.”

King said he played under tough coaches in La Crosse Central (Todd Fergot) and on the AAU circuit with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors (Chris Neubauer). “But for me,” said King, “I always felt that her care was deeper than just basketball.”

Later on Thursday, Gard held a scheduled press conference announcing the king’s departure, suspension of the game to junior guard Brad Davison and the game between the Badgers (12-9, 5-5 Big Ten) and the state of Michigan (16) covered -5, 8-2) on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

After that, Gard agreed to speak to a State Journal reporter, and he addressed some troubling issues raised by his former player.

Tom Oates: The toughest crisis test so far for Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard

King said Thursday that other players in the program are frustrated with how Gard is treating them, raising red flags that this is not an isolated situation. When asked whether he thinks this issue affects other players beyond King, Gard said: “Everyone has a right to their own opinion. I continue to help everyone, but at the same time I understand that I have to help this team to make progress. There have been standards and expectations in this program that you continue to help people grow, and sometimes growth can be uncomfortable. “

Another keen reproach from King was that he felt like a servant, like he was used to win games and nothing else.

Gard’s answer to this claim: “Our employees and I are very impressed with our players. And we do everything we can to help our players with their experiences. We help them through real challenges, sporting challenges, academic challenges and we are always there for them there, in the morning, at noon and in the evening, around the clock, my phone never goes out and I am always there to help them.

“One thing that is very clear, because I know how it is with my boys, is that our employees care deeply about them as people. This is one of the main reasons why the nine (recruits) come in over the next two years. It was bigger than basketball, it was about other things. “

King said he had known for weeks that he would not be returning to UW for the 2020-21 season. The break point – which prompted him to leave the program earlier – was the Badgers 70-51 loss in Purdue last Friday night.

According to UW Junior Point Guard D’Mitrik Trice, King showed tears at half-time and after the game. King was classified as goalless after missing all five attempts from the field and both attempts from the free throw line.

“If I go out there and don’t want to play, will it really do anything for them?” King said. “This is how you see games like the Purdue game where your head isn’t really there because you have bigger problems.”

King told some of his closest teammates that he was going home and sent Gard and his three assistants a group message before the Badgers were due to start training on Saturday. This statement contained a longer version of the Instagram message, which he published four days later.

After refusing to come to the Kohl Center’s offices to speak to Gard personally about Saturday’s decision, King made no trip to Iowa City on Monday night because UW 68-62 lost to No. 18 Hawkeyes , A day later, he met Gard, Krabbenhoft, and Tucker, but said that he hadn’t wavered in his decision.

Trice said Thursday that he hadn’t tried to change King’s mind.

“From my position, I don’t feel that it’s my job to really talk him out of it,” said Trice. “He seemed pretty excited after announcing it to the team. I just made sure that it was his decision, that it was the right decision, that he didn’t make a big mistake. Once he felt pretty firm, I could only support him, and I tried to do it in a way that was possible for him and his family. “

In particular, when King was set on fire on social media Wednesday night, Trice defended herself with an online support message. Young forward Nate Reuvers and young guard Trevor Anderson also.

While admitting that he was frustrated with how he was temporarily used in Gard’s system, King said that this was not the biggest problem.

“To a certain extent, but that’s not something that would drive me over the edge,” said King. “That would never make me go during the season.”

Kobe King’s departure did not affect Badgers’ recruits, Johnny and Jordan Davis, says Father

What accelerated his departure from the program, King said, was his ongoing dissatisfaction with Gard and how the previous two meetings hadn’t changed.

King said Gard said he loved him often, a word Gard used again during his press conference on Thursday. “But deeds,” said King, “say more than words.”

Could Gard have done anything else? Does this situation make him take a long, hard look in the mirror?

He was asked these questions on Thursday.

“I rate things every day of the year,” he said. “Every training session, I rate every game, I rate every meeting, I rate every season. You are constantly developing, constantly doing what was good, improving and optimizing where you need to optimize. That is still going on. You are always looking for ways to improve. “

Photos: A look at Kobe King’s career in Wisconsin

UW vs. Maryland

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) meets in the first half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin W

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Maryland

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) shows in the second half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, guard Aaron Wiggins (2).

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) commits a foul while Milwaukee Panthers striker Wil Sessoms (4) watches the ball in the first half. The University of Wisconsin hosted Milwaukee at the Kohl Center on December 21, 2019.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) drives towards the basket and is defended in the second half by Nebraska Cornhuskers Guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34). The University of Wisconsin hosted Nebraska at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Illinois

Illinois’s Alan Griffin (0) puts Kobe King (23) of Wisconsin under pressure during the first half of a big ten match between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Illinois

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) is fouled by Illinois Guard Andres Feliz (10) during the second half of Illinois’ 71-70 victory at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Brad Davison of Wisconsin (left), Kobe King (center) and Micah Potter celebrate the team’s lead in the second half of an 84-64 win over Indiana at the Kohl Center in Madison (Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Michigan

Michigan Wolverines striker Isaiah Livers (4) and Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King (23) and fight for a loose ball in the second half. The Wisconsin Badgers have Michigan Wolverines 64-54 on Saturday, January 19 2019 upset at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Michigan

Aleem Ford (2) of Wisconsin Badgers and Kobe King (23) of Wisconsin Badgers celebrate a point in the second half. The Wisconsin Badgers upset Michigan Wolverines 64-54 on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW towards the northwest

Nate Reuvers (35) of Wisconsin Badgers (center) and Kobe King (23) of Wisconsin Badgers (center) fight in the 2nd half against Dererk Pardon (5) of Northwestern Wildcats for a loose ball. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won 62-46.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UW-Green Bay

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) is guarded in the 2nd half by Green Bay Phoenix striker Josh McNair (12). The University of Wisconsin Badger hosted the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. East Illinois

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) drives towards the basket in the first half of the Badgers’ victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Friday November 8, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin striker Nate Reuvers (35) Kobe King (23), the Wisconsin security guard, leaves the field after being in the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 win against Indiana at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday December 7, 2019 was held.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin’s guard Kobe King (23) shoots over the defense of Indiana striker Damezi Anderson (23) during the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 victory at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin security guard Kobe King shows a shot in the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 win over Indiana at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Kobe King, the Wisconsin guard, shows a shot after fouling the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin in the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 win over Indiana on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UW-Green Bay

Wisconsin Badgers’ security guard, Kobe King, left, and security guard D’Mitrik Trice sit on the bench while their teammates sit down before the game against UW-Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, December 23 , warm up, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Savannah State

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) drives to the basket against Savannah State Tigers Guard Chris Dubose (32) in the second half of a men’s basketball game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King tries to move past the defense of Ohio State Buckeyes forward Keita Bates-Diop in the second half of a game at Cabbage Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday, December 2, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Khalil Iverson (21) and Guard Kobe King (23) meet Ohio State Buckeyes’ Guard Musa Jallow (2) in the second half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison (Wisconsin). 2, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. S.C. State

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King lines up a shot against South Carolina State Bulldogs striker Armani Taylor in the second half of a season opening game at Cabbage Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday, November 10, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King tries to block a shot by Milwaukee Panthers guard Brock Stull in the first half of a game at Cabbage Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday, November 24, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King strikes a shot against Milwaukee Panthers guard Brock Stull (3) and striker Bryce Nze (24) in the second half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday, November 24, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King prepares to defend the defense of Milwaukee Panther Guard Carson Warren-Newsome in the second half of a game at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, November 24, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. S.C. State

Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King will play South Carolina State Bulldogs and Rayshawn Neal (3) Donte Wright (13) in the second half of the opening game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. 10, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Houston Baptist

Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1), guard D’Mitrik Trice (0), guard Kobe King (23) and striker Ethan Happ (22). Wait for striker Charles Thomas IV (15) to get a free kick after Houston Baptist called for an open foul in the second half of November 17, 2018 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. N.C. State

Khalil Iverson (21) of the Wisconsin Badgers Guard and Kobe King (23) of the Wisconsin Badgers Guard celebrate the 79:75 win of Wisconsin against NC State at the Kohl Center on November 27, 2018.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. N.C. State

Wisconsin Dachs guards Kobe King (23), D’Mitrik Trice (0), Ethan Happ (22) and Brad Davison (34) after Davison committed a foul in the second half of the Badgers’ 79:75 win over NC State at the Kohl Center Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW against Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King has the ball robbed by Rutgers Scarlet Knights Guard Peter Kiss in the second half of the Badgers’ 69-64 victory over Rutgers on December 3, 2018 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW exercise

Wisconsin Badgers’ Kobe King runs while warming up while training at the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion exercise facility in Madison, Wisconsin, Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

M.P. KING, STATE MAGAZINE

UW exercise

Trevor Anderson of Wisconsin Badgers guards teammate Kobe King during an exercise at the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion in Madison, Wisconsin, Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

M.P. KING, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Coppin State

Wisconsin’s Kobe King (23) and Coppin State’s Cedric Council (5) won 85-63 during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday November 6, 2018, in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Coppin State

Wisconsin-born Brad Davison (34) and Kobe King deny Ethan Happ (22) after Happ had two free throws against Coppin State in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, November 6. In 2018, Wisconsin won in Madison, Wisconsin, 85-63.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Savannah State

Wisconsins Ethan Happ (22), Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice (0), Brad Davison and Kobe King, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Thursday, December 13, 2018, in Madison, Wis.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Savannah State

Wisconsins Kobe King (left) and Savannah State’s Chris Dubose (32) recovered in Madison, Wisconsin on Thursday, December 13, 2018 after a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Michigan State

Kenny Goins (25) and Kobe King (23) of the U.S. state of Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Maryland

Maryland striker Jalen Smith (center) fights a rebound against Wisconsins striker Ethan Happ (left) and guards Kobe King in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, January 14, 2019, in College Park, Md.

PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Illinois

Wisconsin’s head coaches Greg Gard and Kobe King defeated 64:58 in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin, Illinois.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Ohio State

State of Ohio’s left striker Andre Wesson drives against Wisconsin guard Kobe King during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday March 10, 2019. Wisconsin won 73-67 in extra time.

PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Michigan State

Wisconsins Kobe King (23) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Chicago against Aaron Henry (11) from the US state of Michigan.

NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Richmond

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) stumbles and loses control of the ball. Richmond Guard Andre Gustavson (22) and striker Grant Golden (33) watch the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Legends Classic on Monday November 25th on 2019 in New York. Richmond defeated Wisconsin 62-52.

KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Oregon

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) dives in front of striker Louis King of Oregon in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Friday, March 22, 2019, in San Jose, California.

BEN MARGOT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW against New Mexico

New Mexico guard JaQuan Lyle (5) defends Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Legends Classic, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in New York.

KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin’s Kobe King (23) won 84-64 during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on December 7, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin’s Kobe King is shown in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on December 7, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won 84-64.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin guard Kobe King, left, drives against security guard Luther Muhammad of Ohio during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Wisconsin won 61-57.

PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Maryland

Wisconsin’s Kobe King shoots against Maryland’s Darryl Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin security guard Kobe King shoots over the defense of Michigan striker Gabe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, January 17, 2020, in East Lansing, Michigan, USA.

CARLOS OSORIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW against Purdue

Wisconsin guard Kobe King drives against Purdue guard Nojel Eastern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Indiana, Friday, January 24, 2020.

MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW against Marquette

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King tries to rebound against Marquette Golden Eagles Guard Sacar Anim in the first half of Badgers’ 77-61 win over the Golden Eagles at the Kohl Center on November 17, 2019.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

,