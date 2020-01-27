Kobe’s memories dominate Super Bowl’s sluggish media night

MIMAMI-Songs of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” There was a moment of silence that kicked off a more restrained Super Bowl media night.

The NFL opened its most promising week in professional sports with mixed emotions Monday night, a day after retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California.

The Kansas City Chiefs took the stage first in what is usually a wild night filled with traps by quasi-media members. A television journalist wearing a small, white dress and a sailor’s hat asked some players to do the Floss dance with her, but the atmosphere was largely deflated.

The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans, who will end Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, made some noise. However, it seemed that there was more media than the fans at the Marlins Park sites, making it much more like a baseball game in the summer than the annual release of an NFL music festival.

Players struggled to enjoy the excitement of their first trip – for many – to the Super Bowl as they struggled with the news of Bryant’s death.

“I was not fortunate enough to meet Kobe,” said Chiefs General Patrick Mahomes, “but the impact it had on my life was enormous. The way he could do every day when I was a kid, and his work ethic and the intensity that had to be great every day.

“Even to this day, I watch YouTube videos the day before games and just hear him talk and how he puts everything in perspective to be great on the field with his kids and his business and, It’s a tragic thing. Prayers for his family, but it has had a huge impact on my life, for sure. “

Mahomes was the one who broke the news to team up with Tyreek Hill for the team’s flight to Miami.

“It was like, ‘Man do you believe that? “And I was just like I woke up. So I was like, ‘Dude, I don’t want to see this now,'” Hill said. “It was like, ‘Dude, you wake up, you wake up, you wake up’ and I saw it. I was like, ‘No, I don’t I think “because you know, you see things online and it’s fake … especially someone like that. Man, this is Kobe’s man. He’s a role model. He’s a creator. You don’t expect that. Someone who has so much as much as he, like his reputation, goes down the way he did, he and his family. I hate to talk about things like man personally because (it’s) sad you know. “

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has known Bryant since his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bryant went to high school in a Friendship suburb and had a love-hate relationship with fans in the city because he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. But he was an inadequate Eagles fan and his reaction on social media after winning the first Super Bowl title two years ago made him a huge success. The city mourned its loss as one of its own.

“It’s sad,” Reid said. “A great man. I feel bad for his family, sick for his family. They will recover. They are strong. They will live up to his strength.”

Reid is the seventh coach in league history to lead two teams to the Super Bowl. His Eagles lost the New England Patriots 15 years ago.

The Chiefs have made their first appearance in the NFL title game in 50 years, seeking the second championship. The 49ers go for their sixth win in seven trips. Their only loss came against Baltimore in their previous appearance seven years ago.

Earlier in the day, both teams had hit their Twitter accounts, part of an extensive cyberattack that included the league account. The violation was linked to a group called OurMine.