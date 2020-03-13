Kodak Black pleaded guilty to charges of weapons possession

Kodak Black pleaded guilty after the prosecution has been brought down next to the gun.

The rapper admitted the crime attempted second-degree offense, when he tried to travel to the United States from Canada in April 2019.

Black was arrested along with three other people after authorities found four guns and marijuana in the vehicle, where it is located.

According WKBW Buffalo, Kodak faces a sentence of two to seven years of imprisonment, which will take place simultaneously with the federal term of imprisonment up arms.

He intends to return to court for sentencing on March 24.

From this it follows that the rapper received a 46-month prison sentence after last November, he pleaded guilty to federal charges. The maximum term he could get for these charges, was 10 years old.

Black was convicted of lying when attempting to purchase firearms in two separate cases, pointing to documents that “he had not been charged or information in any court for a criminal offense or any other offense for which a judge might put him in jail more than one. a year. “

A day later, he was hit with two charges in a criminal case. One accusation is connected with a machine gun, acquired in January, and the second is connected with the gun, found in him when he was arrested in Miami in May.

Black remains in federal custody. He also still faces a court in South Carolina on charges of raping a high school student in South Carolina.