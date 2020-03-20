% MINIFYHTML4e3f57315ceb0a1aaea4a5ee2e96ba1d11%

Positive TSR Imaging: Kodak Black may be behind bars, but don’t let this stop you from giving back to your community during this difficult time.

According to TMZ, Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen confirms that Kodak will send 625 reading books to understand students in Broward Country, Florida, to help impact the coronavirus pandemic.

The books are just the beginning of what Kodak plans to do. Apparently, she will also send school supplies and notebooks to help children in grades 1 through 5 meet state reading standards despite having to receive instructions from home.

Like schools across the country, public schools in Florida are closed at least until April 15, and the Kodak team allegedly learned that students in Broward County need teaching aids. According to his lawyer, he is spending about $ 5,000 to move on.

Cohen gives some details on the deliveries, saying they will be ordered on Thursday and expected to be delivered within days. It is unclear how deliveries of the new guidelines on social distancing and limited availability for transportation will be delivered, but Kodak’s team is confident they will be delivered directly to students next week.

As previously reported, Kodak is serving a 46-month sentence in connection with a federal weapons case in November. He also faces 2-7 years after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession.

