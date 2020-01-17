Kodak Black says there is “conspiracy” against him in prison – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLd967f016aac0622383050718a6ad50ef11%

% MINIFYHTMLd967f016aac0622383050718a6ad50ef12%

twitter

“They are killing me here strategically slowly,” rapper “Zeze” said in an Instagram post, while regretting the abuse he suffered in the Federal Department of Corrections in Miami.

Up News Info –

Kodak Black He complains about his condition in prison. The rapper, who is currently serving 46 months in prison for forging information about federal forms to buy three firearms, has criticized the authorities for the alleged unfair treatment he received at the Miami Federal Department of Corrections.

In a long Instagram post, the 22-year-old wrote: “Lieutenant F. Arroyo is very vengeful towards me and I have a strong feeling that he has something to do with me when they attack me, attack, hurt and brutally beat me. two weeks before my trial. ”

He referred to a fight in jail in October, in which he was accused of causing an injured and hospitalized guard. Kodak claimed that he had been drugged and installed in the dispute, and that he ended up in a wheelchair after the fight.

% MINIFYHTMLd967f016aac0622383050718a6ad50ef13%

% MINIFYHTMLd967f016aac0622383050718a6ad50ef14%

He continued with the signature of the Instagram post on Thursday, January 16: “There is a big conspiracy in this building in me. Santiago Torres is using his position unfairly in Miami FDC and abusing his authority. She has written a fake incident inform me about taking phone rights that I receive once a week while I am alone. ”

When describing in detail the abuse he has suffered behind bars, the success maker said “Tunnel Vision” that he cannot receive visits from his girlfriend “for another reason, but to offend my harassment.” He said that he was refused a visit with his mother on December 23, two days before Christmas, and that the prison played with his incoming and outgoing mail.

“They are slowly killing me here,” he accused prison officers and authorities. “They have humiliated me time and time again. I am very disappointed with the way they have treated not only me but all the other prisoners in this facility. With their self-service agenda they will always be on the side of their fellow officers, whether they be right or wrong. ”

<br />

In another post, Kodak shared the story of a fellow prisoner named Pete, who was denied his request for medical care like him. “While I was in solitary confinement, Pete’s health condition reached a very advanced stage while he was in unbearable pain!” The rapper wrote.

“Then Pete asked for medical help (like me) that was refused (like me) because he felt he died (like me),” he recalled. He accused the prison of Pete’s death and added: “While Pete’s continued request for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to get out of his misery by hanging on the nest to put an end to his pain and suffering.”

<br />

By expressing his condolences to Pete’s family, he offers to relieve his burden with financial help. “My deepest condolences to Pete’s family. I want you to contact me as soon as possible so that I can send my blessings to your address. Although there is no price to pay for Pete’s life, I have some money for all of you, “So he wrote.