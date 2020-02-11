Kodak Black teases fire rhymes behind bars: “When the dog leaves the yard, the cats play”

Florida rapper Kodak Black lets fans know that he’s still focused on his music. The imprisoned hip-hop entertainer has shared some lyrics from behind bars.

Big facts: This week, KB went to its social media sites to show its followers that it had rap bars in mind.

Kodak Black speaks from prison. New rhymes are coming?

Important details: KB recently went online and provided a handful of articles that indicate his life in prison.

Keep talking these truths … @ KodakBlack1k #FreeKodak #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/VmTk1bAupd

Wait, there’s more: According to recent reports, a lawyer has come in to investigate Black’s life status behind bars.

Kodak Black’s mother is a lawyer. On Wednesday, Marlene Simmons hosted a press conference with famous lawyer Benjamin Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin’s family in their case against murderer George Zimmerman. Simmons told reporters that she has become increasingly concerned about Kodak’s security as he claims to have been subjected to constant abuse behind bars. (Complex)

Before you go: Black’s social media sites recently shared a troubling message about his life in prison.

Kodak Black releases an update from prison saying that guards are slowly "strategically killing" him.

The article Kodak Black teases fire rhymes behind bars: “When the dog left the yard, the cats played” for the first time.