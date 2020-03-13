Kodak Flames are guilty of weapons charges for crossing the Niagara Falls – News

On Thursday, rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty to weapons charges in connection with his border crossing accident last year in April. Mr Bill Kapri, also known as Kodak Zi, was arrested by authorities after he crossed a bridge with his 3 friends.

When arrested by border patrols, police discovered illegal weapons and also marijuana. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a second-degree weapon, a report from Buffalo’s WKBW.

Black will serve at least two years in prison and up to seven years when a judge is sentenced on March 24. In November this year, Kodak Black received a 46-month prison sentence in a federal prison for purchasing a gun in Florida.

Richard Kloch, a judge at the state Supreme Court, confirmed that Kodak Zi would have the opportunity to serve both sentences at the same time. One position is at the state level and the other at the federal level.

Earlier this year, Alexis Stone confirmed that the rapper was dashing hopes behind bars. The rapper complained about his time in the coral, arguing that his life was in danger.

It was long before Kodak Black logged into his Instagram account to accuse correctional officers of abusing him, accusing them of failing to provide him with appropriate food or allowing visitors. In January, Alexis revealed that his mother and his lawyers came to talk to him about his treatment.

However, they took the bus to the state of Kentucky and never had a chance to see it. Her mother was reportedly so enraged by her sudden change of location that she threatened to commit suicide. TMZ and the Shade Chamber reported earlier this year that Kodak Black would be in prison by August 2022.

As most know, Kodak Black has not exactly been a favorite among people online lately, especially as he sought an affair with Lauren London after the father of his children, Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead.

