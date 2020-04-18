Kodak is the largest puzzle in the world with 51,300 pieces sold

If you haven’t used Netflix during the quarantine of the virus virus during quarantine and need something to pass the time, Kodak has a solution in the form of “the biggest puzzle in the world.”

The puzzle, which marks 27 “surprises from around the world” after completion, is made up of 51,300 pieces and features images taken by professional photographers.

“Celebrating Kodak’s Legacy and Beautiful Photography”, a giant puzzle description on the Cameras’ website. “Each photo was first taken by a professional photographer, then digitally printed and printed in high quality. You will see the quality in each piece.”

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

According to the explanation, the puzzle includes surprises such as the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum, the Statue of Liberty and the New York City Horizon and the Taj Mahal.

To make the process a little scarier, the puzzle is divided into 27 separate packaged puzzles – which are then joined together to become a “giant puzzle”.

Read more

“How do you feel about success and know that you have completed one of the world’s greatest puzzles for sale?”

However, those who are for this challenge should consider the space, because this chainsaw is 28.5ft after 28.5.

This price is another factor to consider, as the puzzle is priced at $ 409.99 on Amazon, while the Kodak website offers a retail price of $ 599.99.

Despite the sheer volume and cost, the chainsaw seems to be in high demand, as there are currently only 16 thresholds on Amazon, where the puzzle has three and a half stars.

“It keeps me busy,” one judge wrote.

On social media, the world’s biggest puzzle has also attracted people, some of whom are deciding to buy the activity.

“Mark my words. If I somehow convince my wife that Kodak’s biggest puzzle in the world is right for our long corridors, I’ll buy it,” one tweeted.

You can buy the puzzle here.