[Koeman said no to changing Valverde at Barca]

Photograph by Lukas Schulze – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Photographs

It wasn’t the right time for the Dutchman

Netherlands mentor Ronald Koeman claims he turned down a shift to Barcelona immediately after Ernesto Valverde was sacked.

Barcelona reportedly then provided the task to Xavi but had been turned down and evidently also spoke to Koeman prior to appointing Quique Setien.

Koeman spoke about the scenario on Tuesday at the UEFA Nations League draw:

“Yes, it is accurate that Barca spoke to me but I stated no because I’m with the national staff (Holland) and I have a dedication to continue to be in cost,” he claimed. Source | Sport

The Dutchman has made no top secret of the truth he’d like to control Barca at some place and has also unveiled that his deal has a launch clause that lets him to go to Camp Nou.