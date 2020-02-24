[kofi-smith,-the-black-ceo-guiding-the-world’s-busiest-airport]

For about two many years, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has retained the title of the world’s busiest airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson is a hub

for Delta Airways, one particular of the world’s major carriers and it is getting managed

by a black guy.

In accordance to Forbes, with five runways, Hartsfield-Jackson employs above 60,000 team to preserve the airfield serving 300,000 travellers each and every and each and every working day beneath the leadership of Dr. Kofi Smith.

An aerial view of planes and runways at Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta, Ga- Pic Credit rating: Getty Photographs



For nearly a 10 years with Atlanta Airlines Terminal Firm (AATC), which operates Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dr. Smith has found the business develop from work to shopper and employee satisfaction, technological know-how, power price savings and a lot more.

Dr. Smith joined the firm when he was 35 a long time as the youngest individual to settle for the part of a CEO.

He gained his Bachelor’s

Diploma in Industrial Engineering from the Ga Institute of Technologies in

1999 and went on to obtain an Government MBA in Global Enterprise at Ga

Tech’s Scheller School of Business in 2009.

Dr. Kofi Smith, President & CEO of the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Corporation – Pic Credit: gtalumni.orf

In 2015, he went to the J.

Mack Robinson College of Organization at Georgia State University exactly where he graduated

with an Executive Doctorate in Company Administration.

In accordance to AATC, Dr. Smith serves as its President & CEO and considering the fact that his arrival, the outfit has developed its staff foundation by 109%, generating much more positions and work chances for Atlanta people.

Under his leadership, AATC has been recognized as one of the Best 20 “Best Spots to Work” for medium-sized providers in the Atlanta Company Chronicle.

Before becoming a member of AATC, he had labored for Linc Facility Products and services from 2007 to 2010. He led the teams that received awards this kind of as the “2007 Greatest Mechanical Plant Award,” “2007 Corridor Fame Award for Consumer Services,” and “2008 Most Enhanced Mechanical Plant Award.”

Dr. Smith’s expert career begun at Milliken & Firm, the place he was the receiver of the “2002 Supervisor of the Year Award” for the Flooring Covering Division. In the exact year, his section won the “2002 Workforce of the 12 months Award.”

Pic Credit score: The Atlanta Small business Journal

In 2012, Dr. Smith was named in the Atlanta Organization League’s “2012 Males of Impact.” He was named one of the 40-Beneath-40 lists for the Atlanta Small business Chronicle in 2014.

The pursuing 12 months, he was named one of the recipients for the Georgia Trend’s 40-beneath-40 and was also a graduate of the 2015 Class of Leadership Atlanta. He is also a graduate of the 2016 Regional Leadership Institute.

In 2018, he was the recipient of 100 Black Men of North Metro’s Impression Award and the Atlanta Small business League’s 2018 Trailblazer Award.

He has sat on a exploration panel in Washington, DC analyzing the airline and airport industries below the Airport Cooperative Investigation Method of the Transportation Investigate Board (TRB) and National Academies.

He serves on the national

board for the National Black Boy or girl Progress Institute as the Board’s 2nd

Vice-Chair the Children’s Athletics Network Company Board for the Children’s Health care

of Atlanta Basis and the board of administrators for the City of Refuge.