[kogarah-dance-studio-rapist-anthony-sampieri-to-appeal-lifetime-sentence]

Convicted youngster rapist Anthony Sampieri intends to appeal the daily life sentence handed to him more than his assault on a seven-yr-old girl within a bathroom at a Sydney dance studio.

Sampieri punched, bound and choked the lady for nearly an hour when he filmed component of the ordeal and threatened to eliminate her at Kogarah in November 2018.

Sampieri pleaded guilty to 10 rates associated to the attack and was sentenced to life in jail with no non-parole period in the NSW District Court docket on February 12.

The rapist also admitted to costs similar to 94 sexually specific and harassing cellphone phone calls he made to gals in the months prior to the assault.

The 56-calendar year-previous has liver most cancers and only a handful of years to stay, and will expend the rest of his existence guiding bars.

He lodged a see of intention to attraction with the NSW Court docket of Prison Charm a single working day after his sentencing.

Sampieri must define his circumstance for charm by August 13.

His attorney, Penny Musgrave, confirmed to AAP on Wednesday that Sampieri experienced lodged the detect of his intention to enchantment, which provides him six months to determine no matter if he will go in advance with it.

Sampieri, who was on parole at the time for an before rape in Wollongong, was superior on ice all through the attack on the kid.

Performing Judge Paul Conlon in sentencing claimed the attack could “only be described as any parent’s worst nightmare”.

He stated it would have been terrifying and the female would have held “grave fears” for her everyday living.

The choose explained mechanic Nick Gilio as courageous for confronting the knife- wielding Sampieri after he located the girl in the toilets.

Mr Gilio experienced numerous significant cuts all through the confrontation, like a 14cm wound to the again of his head and cuts to his neck and abdomen.