The first rikishi whose place of origin was recorded outside of Japan was Hiraga, who joined professional sumo in 1934.

Three decades later, Jesse Kuhaulua became the first non-Japanese wrestler in ōzumō (professional sumo).

It was almost half a century before the first European rose to sumo.

This man was Levan Tsaguria from Georgia, who fought under the name Kokkai (Black Sea).

His arrival heralded the start of a small wave of Europeans, with Takamiyama (Czech Republic), brothers Roho and Hakurozan (Russia) and Kotooshu (Bulgaria) joining sumo within 18 months.

Kokkai was a tall, stocky rikishi who brought a fiery kind of sumo into the ring. What he lacked in technology, he could more than make up for by any means.

The 189 cm tall Georgian usually weighed around 155 kg and his pushing, pushing style often overwhelmed the opponents.

The former freestyle wrestler won the title in four of Sumo’s six divisions, but his best performance came in March 2008 when he finished second in Asashoryu with a 12-3 record. All three losses in this tournament went to fellow Europeans.

Kokkai’s younger brother followed him into the professional ranks, but when her father suddenly died, he returned home to take care of her mother.

Kokkai, a Sukhumi native, received the Medal of Honor of Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in 2010 for his country’s popularity abroad.

He also paved the way for compatriots Gagamaru and Tochinoshin in sumo.

After the end of his active career, Kokkai returned to Georgia and resumed his commitment to amateur sumo in his home country.

In 2018, he was elected President of the Georgian Sumo Federation for a four-year term.

