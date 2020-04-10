Kokua Line: Answering ‘yes’ to this question certifies a unemployment claim

Question: Is the

city ​​still follows

up on calls about abandoned cars? These dumpers are taking advantage of the current

situation.

Answer: Yes, there are two ways to report an abandoned vehicle during COVID-19 emergencies, according to the city’s Department of Customer Service.

>> Report it on the city’s website at 808ne.ws/abveh.

>> Call 768-2530 during regular business hours.

Either by a method, you will need to provide the vehicle description (make, model, color, etc.) and the license number, and the address or nearest street intersection where the vehicle is abandoned.

Once a complaint is received, “an inspector will be assigned to the area to determine if it is satisfactory

the requirement of an abandoned or nailed car;

If so, then it will be pulled, ”according to the Department of Customer Service.

To answer other readers’ questions, removal is complaint-driven, meaning that someone needs to report the vehicle for action to be taken.

The website explains that “An abandoned car is a parked car on public roads that has not been in for more than 24 hours. An absolute car is a vehicle parked on public roads that is missing important components and (therefore) unusable. “

Q: Regarding masks, what about the baby when we go out for our stroller? I believe it’s unhealthy to stay in the apartment 24/7 for weeks on end, and we don’t have a backyard.

A: “Face cloth cover should not be placed on young children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapable or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance, “according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. . See 808ne.ws/cdcmasks.

Answer ‘yes’

Last week, the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said it doesn’t matter whether

people trying to certify their unemployment claim online answer “yes” or “no”

a question about whether they were looking for work.

The job search requirement was waived during the COVID-19 emergency, so either response was good, a spokeswoman said last week.

However, the DLIR now says on its Twitter feed, “Only answer yes, one will not hold your claim.”

To be clear, you don’t have to actually look for work to answer yes. “By certifying your weekly unemployment claim you can answer yes by answering if you looked for three jobs even if you did not. The DLIR states it will not interfere with your claim process.

Spokesman Bill Kunstman confirmed Thursday that “it is best to say yes. ‘No’ will not stop the claim, but it will slow the process down.”

Countless readers called or emailed the Kokua Line saying they could certify a unemployment claim because the department’s website was flooded.

“The volume of people filing certifications goes down as the week goes on;” the week starts on Sunday in claims for the previous week. If they just wait until midnight they will have a better chance of going there faster, ”he said.

You

Good thing the mayor refused to pay these increases, but at least they considered it. Are these people living on another planet? Here we are, so much on Oahu, unemployed, shutting down, fighting to keep ourselves above water. And some of the city government who wants even more from us? You! Get real. – A reader

(Note: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is asking the Salary Commission not to recommend salary increases for department heads and city officials after all, due to the pandemic. Previously, the 3% increase was discussed. Read a summary of the commission 3 April. meeting at 808ne.ws/sal.)

Write Kokua Line to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.