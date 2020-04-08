Kokua Line: Bank of Hawaii’s blood would welcome face masks donated

Questions: Regarding the need for blood (808ne.ws/326kline), do technicians draw blood without wearing masks? What about other donors?

Answer: Blood Bank of Hawaii staff and donors without having to wear masks as of Tuesday; they can set their own if they choose. Like any essential operation in the COVID-19 era, the nonprofit organization responsible for maintaining Hawaii’s blood supply is continuously adapting to the latest health recommendations, so this policy could change.

Your questions, and the same from other readers, have come as the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its advice regarding the use of face mask to block the spread of COVID-19. For several months, the CDC has insisted that only sick people and caregivers should wear masks to prevent the spread of respiratory disease, such as COVID-19. However, he changed gears Friday, saying everyone should wear a cloth mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are in the community (people should come out only for essential activities). The CDC said it changed its recommendations based on evidence that infected people with no symptoms can spread the disease.

To be clear, by CDC’s cloth mask means a simple facial cover, which can be indigenous, not medical-grade personal protective equipment. “Surgical masks and N95 respirators are in short supply and should be reserved for healthcare workers or other first responders, as recommended by CDC counsel,” the agency says on its website.

Tips for wearing a covered fabric “is an additional health measure that should be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC always recommends that you stay at least 6 feet away (social distance), clean your hands often and take other preventative actions daily. A face-covering cloth is not intended to protect the wearer, but may prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others. “

Several readers wonder how this update could further affect the blood bank, which put out an urgent call for blood donations recently after canceling blood drives, switching to an appointment-only system and donor setup centers serving fewer people in a time and more distance. between them. On Tuesday, Todd Lewis, chief operating officer of BBH, responded to recent questions:

“Oahu’s donors have responded in an amazing way and we are very grateful to the donors who continue to call and make appointments every day in order to make sure we have enough blood for our patients. The momentum has been constant for two weeks. past, and we really hope that it will continue in a sustained way, “he said.

K: Does the blood bank staff wear face masks as they help donors at every step of the blood donation process?

A: “BBH has complied with the recommendation to save PPE for people on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients. As the CDC guidance changes on masks, we are looking at protecting our employees. BBH currently does not require employees to wear masks, however, they are welcome to do so. “

K: Does the blood bank provide face masks for donors to wear?

A: “We are currently not donating masks to donors, who are welcome to wear their own as an additional layer of protection.”

K: Is the bank accepting donations of homemade masks for employees to wear? Potential donors could be more comfortable if employees wore masks and not just gloves.

A: “Yes. We greatly appreciate the support of the community. Anyone who may be interested in donating BBH masks can contact our office at (808) 845-9966 during business hours.”

