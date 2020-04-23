Kokua Line: Canceling AlohaQ appointments is easy to restore in the same order

Kuestion: When the city canceled AlohaQ appointments, was it canceled all of them, or just on a certain date?

Answer: All of them. Appointments could be made up to six months in advance through the online reservation system, and the city government canceled all of them when it closed the driver’s license center and city satellite halls in-person visits last month, due to the coronavirus pandemic novel.

The system does not reschedule.

To answer other readers ’questions, when the online booking reservation system operates by a specified next date, appointments will not necessarily be restored in the order they were canceled, according to the city.

The city is trying to serve those with the most urgent needs first, a spokesman for the Customer Service Department told Kokua Line earlier this month.

For example, customers who have made appointments (since cancellation) to obtain a federal driver’s compliance license are not under urgent pressure to obtain the eligibility, since the federal government has extended the actual ID enforcement date by one year, to October 1., 2021.

Those lucky ones would get hit for those with more urgent needs, such as having a driver’s license that is about to expire.

The city has adapted some processes to continue online or by mail, while the service centers are close to customers. Find details at honolulu.gov/csd/ by clicking on the “Change in Operation” link on this page.

K: I said that walkers and runners are required to wear face masks because they are not listed as exempt from the mayor’s order. Please can you get clarification on whether pedestrians and runners are “required” to wear masks under the order that took effect Monday in Honolulu County?

A: What you heard is incorrect. The requirements of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s 2020-07 Emergency Order, which took effect Monday on Oahu, apply to specific activities of bulk business and travel on mass transit. People outside simply exercise do not need to be exempted because the conditions do not apply to them in the first place.

To recap, the order requires everyone on TheBus and TheHandi-Van (passengers and drivers) to wear face masks; and requires all customers and visitors to essential businesses to wear face masks; and requires employees and service providers in essential businesses to wear face masks when interacting with customers or visitors. Essential businesses are those that are allowed to operate during the shutdown of COVID-19.

The order encourages everyone to wear face masks when outside their home for any permissible activity (including exercise), but this part is a recommendation, not a requirement.

You can read all of the mayor’s emergency proclamations related to COVID-19 at honolulu.gov/csd.

K: Please remind people to bleach their fabric masks. They should not be worn day after day otherwise.

A: Yes, you are correct. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says on its website that covering face cloth “should be regularly washed depending on the frequency of use” and that “a washing machine should be sufficient to properly wash a face covering.”

Another reader pointed out that her homemade mask shrank quite a bit after being washed in hot water and dried in high heat; shrinkage can vary depending on the type of fabric used.

Mahalo

Thanks to all the workers who were rarely announced before, but now they are rightly recognized as vital and essential. I’m talking about cashiers in the supermarket, people storing the shelves, people working at the gas station, the pharmacy, etc. – all of whom go to work every day while some of us have the luxury of staying home. – A coupon

