K: How does one go about getting a renewal on a temporary disability plate? I have one that will expire at the end of May, and my surgery date has been canceled due to COVID-19, so I know I’ll need it after that date.

Answer: The Kokua Line has received numerous inquiries about obtaining or renewing disability permits now that the Oahu Satellite Hall and Disability and Communications Access Committee are closed for in-person visits. This information is from DCAB and the Honolulu County Customer Service Department.

>> Expiration dates for long-term placards have stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Powers may continue to use their blue card to obtain parking privileges until the suspension is waived,” according to DCAB. This currently applies only to six-year placards (blue), not for temporary placards (red), which is good for six months.

>> Long-term and long-term permits are issued and renewed in Honolulu County during the pandemic, but only by mail. Long-term placards (blue) were renewed by mail, but initial broadcasts and temporary placard renewals (red) were handled in person. Now everything is by mail; no walk-ins until further notice. Follow any instructions on a form that says otherwise.

>> Application form available online.

Form PA-1, for the first time, temporary and plate replacement: 808ne.ws/hpform

Form PA-2, for long-term renewal: 808ne.ws/renewform

>> If you cannot print your own form, ask your doctor to give it to you or ask DCAB to mail you one. For other questions about disability parking passes, call DCAB at 586-8131, email dcab @ doh. hawaii.gov, or check health.hawaii.gov/dcab/.

>> To request a plate by mail, follow the applicable instructions:

For long (blue) placards:

>> Apply for the first time: Complete Form PA-1 (Doctor / APRN Complete Side 2)

Make a valid ID copy

Send both items to the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Service, 925 Dillingham Blvd., # 102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Renew: Complete Form PA-2 (Physician / APRN Complete Side 2)

Make a valid ID copy

Send both articles to DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801

For temporary (red) placards

>> Apply for the first time:

Complete Form PA-1 (Doctor / APRN Complete Side 2)

Make a valid ID copy

Write $ 12 check payable to City & County Honolulu

Send all three items to the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Service, 925 Dillingham Blvd, # 102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Renew: Complete Form PA-1 (Doctor / APRN Complete Side 2)

Make a valid ID copy

Write $ 12 check payable to City & County Honolulu

Submit all articles to the City of Honolulu County, Department of Customer Service, 925 Dillingham Blvd. # 102, Honolulu, HI 96817

Replace blue or red patches

>> Due to loss or theft: Complete Side 1 in PA-1 form (no doctor’s certification required if the plate is expired)

Make a valid ID copy

Write $ 12 check payable to City & County Honolulu

Submit all three items to mail: City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Service, 925 Dillingham Blvd, # 102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Due to mutilation: Complete Side 1 on PA-1 (no doctor’s certification required)

Make a valid ID copy

Throw a blurry plate

Send all three items to the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Service, 925 Dillingham Blvd, # 102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Processing and fees (if any) vary. Submitting your application to the wrong agency will delay your request.

>> DCAB staff are working from home. If you call and find the voice mail, leave a clear message so that someone can call you back.

