Kokubunji: sign of the times on Tokyo’s western front

From the south exit of Kokubunji station in Tokyo’s western foothills, a geographic trench drives me down into the depths of the region’s history.

Where the slope falls, I find a narrow channel with transparent water, which is spanned by a small, inconspicuous stone bridge. Ishibashi was already mentioned in 1745. The locals erected a memorial in 1832 to thank the stones of the bridge for pedestrians trampling on them and to ask the gods to prevent diseases and diseases from entering their village. Another nearby memorial stone is dedicated to Fudo Myoo (a Buddhist deity, also known as Acala). The nearby name of the bridge could appear on this sign: Fudobashi.

Further up the river I cross another bridge, this time without a name and without gratitude, and discover the waterway, which is almost covered by steel H-beams, which are arranged at close intervals. I ask a few locals if they know anything about the structures, but nobody has a clue.

Ryokichi Inoue, who lives in Kokubunji, and his delicious cabbage. | KIT NAGAMURA

A respected gentleman somewhat resembling Chishu Ryu in Yasujiro Osu’s Tokyo Story (1953) pauses to look at the water, and a large cabbage peeks out of his shopping bag. Does he know Ryokichi Inoue, 75, shakes her head. “No,” he says, bowing his head in dismay.

Inoue moved from Kanda to Kokubunji 50 years ago. “The air is fresher and the weather is always a few degrees cooler,” he says. “It’s nice in summer, but not in winter.” He notices my admiring look at his grainy cabbage and points me in the direction of some farm products and asks me to look for something called “Otaka-no-Michi” (Falcon Street).

I thank Inoue, wind my way and breathe in the silence of the residential area under gray winter clouds. I find the owl café Fukuro Sabou on the edge of a free, grassy property. But inside I’m scared that neither an owl nor a hawk greets me, but a strict toucan.

“This is Kyoro-chan,” says Kinue Machida, 77, the petite owner of the store. When she calls him, Kyoro-chan – whose name in Japanese means “look around” – turns his foot-long beak towards her. “If he doesn’t like you, he can bump you,” Machida warns. I smile and slowly go back. I have my own view of the place: an ordinary café with the exception of the view from the window, in which two giant owls preen on perches in an enclosure. Smaller owls doze in separate glazed areas, each balanced on one foot.

Foot-length tail: a toucan greets customers at the entrance to the owl café Fukuro Sabou. | KIT NAGAMURA

“If you see owls on one foot,” says Machida, “they are relaxed. If they sway on both legs, they are stressed out.”

We discuss the current trend of owl cafes, in which the birds are tied together under fluorescent lighting all day to squeak the customers.

Machida says Fukuro Sabou is different. As an owl breeder, she protects her protégés and knows them by name, weight, descent, temperament and voice. The Machida family lives with 80 owls, she tells me, but only about 15 can be seen in the café at the same time. The rotation system means that most owls are more on vacation than on vacation. Despite my concerns about captive wild animals, I’m overwhelmed by Machida’s favorite, a Eurasian eagle owl named Rai-chan.

“Rai-chan thinks he’s human,” says Machida, walking into his enclosure and luring him onto her arm. “He drives alone with our building elevator, says ‘Ho!’, When we get home, knows the way to his own room and sits in the shopping cart when we go shopping.”

Raised by Machida’s son, Rai-chan shaped the family, which means that the owl can no longer survive in the wild. He snuggles up to Machida when we go out in the sun, sweeps up his complicated plumage and fixes me with huge eyes, the orange of the warning lights.

Hoo’s who?: Kinue Machida, the owner of Fukuro Sabou, and her Eurasian eagle owl Rai-chan. | KIT NAGAMURA

I thank Machida and Rai-chan for their time and fly towards Otaka-no-Michi, which I am told is that the Tokugawa shoguns are training their falcons.

Before I find Otaka-no-Michi, however, I come across the Kinutaya Soba restaurant, which, according to a sign outside, “only serves Soba”. I assume that the menu still contains the regular selection of pasta dishes with tempura and duck and other favorites.

I’m wrong: Kinutaya is all about buckwheat. Chef Akitoshi Yamanaka, 67, can occasionally serve a delicious tomato or an exquisite shiitake mushroom on the side when the spirit moves him, but there is no guarantee. Instead, choose one of the three hand-ground soba varieties that are selected daily from Yamanaka’s list of 15 varieties from across Japan.

I take a seat at the counter and try the three soba varieties from Yamanaka, all of which are served cold to preserve the delicate taste.

Soba in Kinutaya, topped with purple daikon radish. | KIT NAGAMURA

The first is light green, adorned with a heart and maple leaf cut from soba dough. the second is an earthy al dente type speckled with buckwheat skin; and the last one is tender and buttery, topped with a dash of purple daikon radish. I see that the late great chef Joel Robuchon had dinner here and left his three-star signature on a poster in Yamanaka’s store below.

As much as I would like to stay and drink something from Yamanaka’s sake collection, the winter afternoons are short, so I bow to Chef Yamanaka and move on.

The Otaka-no-Michi is only a few minutes away from Kinutaya. What is left of the practice area is a pretty path that leads to both sides of the canal. A sign near the entrance indicates that this is a habitat for fireflies and advises visitors not to collect the river snails here, a favorite of the bioluminescent insects.

The further I go upstream, the more rural the landscape. An elegant Nagayamon from the Edo period (1603-1868) (long house gate) points to the entrance to the museum of the remains of the Musashi Kokubunji temple (tickets ¥ 100 in the nearby Ota-Café). In 741, Emperor Shomu decreed that around 60 provincial Buddhist temples should be built across Japan, and Musashi Kokubunji was one of the largest. The temple brought fame and renown for centuries – and gave the area its name – but was burned down in 1333 during the Battle of Bubaigawara, which heralded the end of the Kamakura period (1185-1333). The museum shows hardly any archaeological finds – pagoda roof tiles, vases and nails – as well as a model of the former temple.

Master of the house: Soba cook Akitoshi Yamanaka | KIT NAGAMURA

There’s something even more interesting behind the museum. A sign indicates a hole in the cliff, from which the No River in Tokyo arises, according to its own statements. However, further along the Otaka-no-Michi I find another source. Locals who fill bottles of drinking water and make purchases at the nearby grocery store explain that the river has many sources.

The water flows from here into the Masugata-no-Ike (Masugata pond), a body of water that is believed to have healing powers. Legend has it that a Heian-era (794-1185) beauty, Tamatsukuri Komachi, contracted a disfiguring skin disease, but after bathing in the pond, her skin was restored to her masugata (true form). Today, a small shrine of Benzaiten, one of the Japanese Shichifukujin (seven gods of luck) and goddess of water, towers above the magical reservoir.

The late afternoon brings me to today’s Musashi Kokubunji temple. It has a couple of impressive gates: one that was pulled here from Beishinji Temple in Higashikurume, Tokyo, in 1895; the other, a 1764 Niōmon with carved Nio guards who flex muscles in their dark enclosures.

However, it is the Manyo Botanical Garden that surrounds the temple that fascinates me. The garden, created by temple priest Ryosho Hoshino right after World War II, shows the 162 plants found in 8th century Manyoshu, Japan’s oldest collection of classic Waka poems. Accordingly, each plant bears a label with its name and the poem in which it appears. Plants such as rabbit ear iris, swarm of prickles, autumn arrowroot and clover hibernate in winter, so that I can quickly walk around the sloping paths around the temple and swear to return in spring.

On the way home I pass several old farms that are embedded in the late winter landscape. I hear a slow snap, snap, snap sound coming from an open garage. In the twilight I venture to the 49-year-old farmer Tomoaki Honda, who is sitting next to a small heater and quietly peeling soybeans one after the other.

We talk until the sky gets dark. When I leave, Honda starts his patient work again. I take it as a good sign for the new decade.

Reach this part of Kokubunji on the Chuo Line from Shinjuku Station to Nishi Kokubunji Station (30 minutes, 400 yen). Musashi Kokubunji, Otaka-no-Michi and Musashi Kokubunji Temple Remains Museum are around a 15-minute walk away. The latter is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except Mondays); Admission ¥ 100. Part 1 of Backstreet Stories’ exploration of Kokubunji can be read online at bit.ly/kokubunji1.

