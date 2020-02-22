[kolcraft-infant-sleeper-accessory-recalled-for-safety-fears]

Kolcraft is recalling its Cuddle ‘n Treatment two-in-one Bassinet inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.

The Buyer Merchandise Security Commission claimed the recall was brought on by infant deaths documented with other manufacturers’ inclined rest products.

The infants died after rolling from their backs onto their sides or stomachs.

The inclined sleeper accent is the only portion of the bassinet remaining recalled.

House owners are inspired to stop utilizing the accent and return it for a refund. Customers can speak to Kolcraft for a $35 voucher that can be applied on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher is excellent right until Feb. 20, 2022.