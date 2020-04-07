Kondo Marie’s new book wants you to rethink the way you work (from home)

While preparing for the spring cleaning and the unexpected intersection of Netflix, while self-isolating, nothing beats Marie Kondo.

It’s a rough time for writers who want to advertise books that will be released this month, but Kondo’s latest release, which will be released on April 7, may not be completely in time. Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life [Little, Brown Spark] builds on many of the lessons in Kondo’s previous books [organizing and changing the life of Spark Joy], including resolving confusion and confusion Has been applied to readers and further applies that idea to the workplace.

However, even now with COVID-19, workplaces and homes are co-located because many employees around the world work from home.

“It’s important to be able to concentrate wherever you work,” says Kondo. If you don’t have a home office, identify items that are important for completing your work and specify their distinct locations. The box or mobile carrier will do it. When it’s time to work, move all the extraneous items out of the workspace and add one that will inspire you to see it. “

Kondo’s latest book, Joy at Work, is meant to inspire readers to overcome the challenges of workplace confusion and deliver productivity and success. Courtesy of KonMariMedia Inc.

Kondo, co-authored with Scott Sonnenshine, a professor at Rice University and an organizational behavior expert, said Joy at Work offers tips and tools to help build a “ pleasure-inspiring ” career. I am. Organizing the workspace [tasks, meetings, and emails] allows readers to be more organized, achieve better results, and find pleasure in their work.

“When we ask ourselves what stimulates joy, we reconnect with our inner self and discover what is really important to us,” says Kondo. “This approach can be applied to every aspect of life, from home to career.”

Now that the vast majority of the U.S. workforce will work from home in the near future, Kondo has established what items and routines will bring joy to individuals, no matter where they are in the workplace. Recognition is more important than ever. Kondo seems to have a small vase on his desk. She also suggests doing something that represents the beginning of your day. “Strike the tuning fork and spread the essential oil to tell the body that you are switching gears.”

With the release of the book, Kondo’s KonMari online boutique adds a new product category for the office and is packed with a selection of items such as desk organization, accessories, and technical tools. Among the new products are “Workplace Zen Eggs” designed to calm the owner with a captivating wobble aimed at slowing your desperate mind. “Digital tidy” box that puts all entangled electronic codes in a line By holding all stems of the Ceramic Flower Frog-Arrangement in place, it has been described as a “florist’s secret weapon”. A concrete desk set consisting of a pen and pencil holder, fraction and end trays, and a tape dispenser.

Mr. Kondo has been adhering to the organization since childhood, and started a tidy consulting business as a 19-year-old college student in Tokyo. Provided by KonMari Media Inc.

When launching the KonMari e-commerce shop last November, critics argued that the brand’s premise was contrary to what Kondo taught in her books and subsequent Netflix series. To be able to live without them.

However, Mr Kondo emphasized that the Kin Azabu line reflects her spirit that people should hold on to what matters, and that such accessories improve work and performance, and this new job is normal. While adding that people feel like their best.

“This method is associated with minimalism, because most people discover while living away with items that do not bring their joy, they suddenly feel the power to let them go. Because that’s why, “says Kondo. “If minimalism is a lifestyle that inspires someone’s joy, that’s fine. Similarly, if adding more items creates joy, that’s no problem. Joy is personal.”

